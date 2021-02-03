National Signing Day comes and goes without a signature for Oklahoma. But that was by design

“It was almost like in three segments. You had the initial signing period and you see what you get. We wanted to have some flexibility after that. We left ourselves a lot of flexibility,” Riley said. “Then the transfers start making their decisions, so we were able to kind of see what was in there, what we needed and able to get a few guys there, and that honestly made today a lot easier because then kind of the last part of the plan was, if there’s something that we need that we don’t get in the transfer portal, then we could look to sign them out of high school today.

“With the guys we brought in, it made today pretty easy. We didn’t send out one NLI … we knew we weren’t going to sign another high school player once the transfer portal shook out the way that it did.”

The newcomers include three Tennessee transfers — running back Eric Gray, defensive back Key Lawrence and left tackle Wanya Morris.

Riley said there was no connection to the three other than they came from the SEC school.