National Signing Day comes and goes without a signature for Oklahoma. But that was by design

National Signing Day came and went without a signature received by Oklahoma. But it was not a surprise.
OU didn’t send out a single National Letter of Intent to a high school prospect this week.
Coach Lincoln Riley said that was by design. The program filled needs by adding five players from the transfer portal, including three from Tennessee.
The portal dominated the conversation on Wednesday, with focus on the coming and possible going of players, including Brendan Radley-Hiles.
“Definitely, a different type of signing day than we've all been accustomed to through the years,” Riley said. “Obviously, so much has changed. But regardless of that, we're excited about where this team is headed.”
OU will begin spring football in late March with the spring game scheduled for late April, the coach said.
Bookie still at OU?
Radley-Hiles entered the transfer portal, but that doesn’t mean that his departure has been accepted by Riley. Riley said he hopes that Radley-Hiles’ career isn’t over at OU.
“We'll see how it plays out,” Riley said. “He's had a great impact here. The people here within the walls probably understand that a whole lot better than the people outside.”
Radley-Hiles is one of the team’s hardest hitters. The defensive back also had three career interceptions, including a pick-6 against South Dakota in 2019.
The junior also had costly penalties that hurt the defense, including a targeting ejection early in the Peach Bowl loss to LSU. The Sooners were already limited with injuries in the secondary and Radley-Hiles’ early dismissal made things more difficult.
The mistakes are what are often remembered by Sooner Nation. It’s not what defines the former five-star high school recruit, Riley said.
“That kid's had so many great moments here, whether being game-saving interceptions, big plays that he's had, game-winning plays for us he's had,” Riley said. “He's been a huge part of just kind of our culture, helping young players. He's done a great job of being involved with recruits and hosting guys on campus. He's been a great student and a great ambassador for our program.
“If we can get the same amount of contributions out of all our players that we have out of him, then we're gonna get much better in a hurry.”
Transfer takeover
OU’s recruiting game plan was confirmed on Wednesday. There were 17 players signed during December’s early signing period, a conservative number compared to years past. But with the transfer portal in play and COVID cutting all in-person visits, the targets were lower than usual.
“It was almost like in three segments. You had the initial signing period and you see what you get. We wanted to have some flexibility after that. We left ourselves a lot of flexibility,” Riley said. “Then the transfers start making their decisions, so we were able to kind of see what was in there, what we needed and able to get a few guys there, and that honestly made today a lot easier because then kind of the last part of the plan was, if there’s something that we need that we don’t get in the transfer portal, then we could look to sign them out of high school today.
“With the guys we brought in, it made today pretty easy. We didn’t send out one NLI … we knew we weren’t going to sign another high school player once the transfer portal shook out the way that it did.”
The newcomers include three Tennessee transfers — running back Eric Gray, defensive back Key Lawrence and left tackle Wanya Morris.
Riley said there was no connection to the three other than they came from the SEC school.
“Wanya and Keshawn, we had recruited both in their original recruitment. We thought we had a pretty decent chance to land those guys, and I think we were right there pretty close before they ultimately chose to go to Tennessee,” Riley said. “I think it was pretty natural for them, that when they made the decision to leave that this was going to be one of the places they considered because we had relationships with those guys.
“Eric was a little bit different. Didn't recruit him as much. Didn't know him as well, but felt like there was an opportunity here and once he got in the portal, we reached out and expressed some interest and evaluated him and we thought he could help our football team,” Riley said. “They obviously know each other, they were kind of different classes. I don't know that one caused another to leave. It wasn't really a domino-effect type deal. I think it was three separate situations and they just happened to be from the same university.”
OU also added Arizona offensive lineman Robert Congel and Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens.
Coaching moves
Dennis Simmons received a promotion to assistant head coach and passing game coordinator, Riley announced. Simmons has been on OU’s staff since 2015. He joined when Riley was named the program’s offensive coordinator.
Joe Jon Finley was named to the coaching staff last month. He will lead the tight ends and H-backs as well as play a key role in special teams.
“Staff-wise, at this point, don't anticipate any other major changes,” Riley said. “Although we always know that's a possibility in our world. Excited about the staff we have. Obviously, the full-time guys, and I think that we'll continue to grow and improve together as a staff, and I think the continuity here has been so important. I think it's been key to any of the successes we have had and I think it's important going forward as much as you can.”