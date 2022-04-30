 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge announces he's leaving OU to enter transfer portal

Rawlins-Kibonge announces he's entering the transfer portal

Oklahoma's Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge (35) announces he's entering the transfer portal. He didn't see action in the 2021 season.

 Tulsa World file

Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge, a four-star recruit in Oklahoma’s 2021 recruiting class, announced he will enter the transfer portal.

Rawlins-Kibonge, a defensive end/outside linebacker, didn’t record any stats during a redshirt season.

A mid-year enrollee, Rawlins-Kibonge chose the Sooners over Arizona State and Stanford. He was recruited during the COVID era of Zoom calls and didn’t meet the staff in person until arriving in Norman.

Rawlins-Kibonge wrote “My experience at Oklahoma has truly been once in a lifetime. I will miss the lifelong friends I’ve made. But with that being said, I’m going to enter the transfer portal, who knows what life has in store for me.”

Rawlins-Kibonge is the second OU player entering the portal. Wide receiver Cody Jackson announced earlier this week that he is departing Oklahoma.

