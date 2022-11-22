Mustang’s Jacobe Johnson ‘trusts the process’. With late interest pouring in, the state’s No. 2 recruit is still locked in on the Sooners

MUSTANG — Michigan once jetted both of its coordinators onto the campus at Mustang High School to meet him. The wide receivers coach at Alabama is still trying to pull him to Tuscaloosa. Recently, he received a message from an assistant coach at Jackson State because Coach Prime — one Deion Sanders — wants to bring his two-way talent to the SWAC.

Less than a month away from the early signing period, consensus four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson is still attracting plenty of interest.

Yet even with Oklahoma hovering around .500 this fall while some of the biggest programs in the nation still swirl around him, Johnson intends to put pen to paper and formally commit his future to the Sooners on Dec. 21.

Here’s why: “I trust the process,” Johnson told the Tulsa World from a meeting room inside Mustang’s football facility. “I trust what Coach Venables and all the coaching staff what they're doing.

“I think it'll take some time for OU to get back on track to what they are used to doing. And Coach Venables, he’s getting his guys next year. So, I mean, it should be different right off the bat right there. Might take a year, a year or two. But we should be back on track. That's what I believe.”

Johnson says he’s known OU would be his destination since sometime during his junior year. On Aug. 13, about a week before the start of his senior season, he gave his verbal pledge to the Sooners. Then, he sat back and watched OU fall to five losses for only the third season in his lifetime in Year 1 under Brent Venables.”

“It’s been interesting to see the change that they’ve gone through and how they’re adapting,” Johnson said. “It’s been a ride.”

As things stand, Johnson is one of only two in-state recruits committed to the Sooners’ 2023 class, set to venture to Norman alongside McAlester’s Eric McCarty next year.

All of that is what has programs such as Alabama still chasing Johnson as the early singing period draws close.

“They’ll send me some stuff in the mail,” he explained. “Just recruiting stuff to try so see if they still have a chance.”

But Johnson says he has every intention of signing his national letter of intent to OU next month. Then, after completing his senior year at Mustang, the multi-sport star will head to Norman in the summer where he he’s most excited to team up with fellow four-star Sooners commit Makari Vickers.

Spending his high school years little more than 30 miles from Owen Field, OU has been on Johnson's radar for some time.

Former Sooners assistant Cale Gundy gave Johnson one of his first college offers in the summer after his freshman year. And since last offseason’s turnover and the arrival of a new coaching staff at OU, Johnson has kept in touch with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and most closely with cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.

“(Valai) is always asking how my girlfriend’s doing and how my family is doing,” Johnson said of the first-year assistant. “We’re having a blast all the time. Like we’re having 30 minute conversations about whatever. School. Just everything.”

Among the key draws for Johnson, he says, was proximity to family. At OU, he sees a future with a powerhouse football program only a short drive from home.

So, beyond the Sooners officially securing his signature on Dec. 21, the biggest question surrounding Johnson now lies with what position he’ll play once he arrives in Norman.

Johnson grew up as a wide receiver, considers that his first position and was a menace to opposing secondaries all fall through Mustang’s semifinal exit from the 6AI playoffs last weekend. But since adding defensive back duties to his game as a freshman with the Broncos, he’s proven himself a dominant cornerback loaded with potential and a 6-foot-3 frame.

At Mustang, Johnson starred on both sides of the ball. When he gets to Norman, there will likely be a choice to be made.

“That’s the big question,” Johnson said. “It’s hard for me to answer. I think it’ll be a decision when I get there.”