'Moving on': Porter Moser and OU surprised by Umoja Gibson's exit, ready to continue building for 2022-23

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser admitted Wednesday night in Tulsa that leading scorer Umoja Gibson’s decision to enter the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon had come as a surprise to the Sooners.

“He said he was coming back. We’d talked and he’d been working at a lot of things,” Moser said. “Just this week he came in and said he wanted to look at some different options. So, yeah, that’s the world we live in right now with the portal.”

Little more than 24 hours after initial reports of Gibson’s departure trickled out, Moser spoke on his senior guard’s exit, the transfer portal and the Sooners' offseason from a stage inside Cain’s Ballroom.

OU’s 53-year old coach was joined at the historic venue by athletic director Joe Castiglione, head football coach Brent Venables and women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk as the OU Coaches Caravan returned to Tulsa for the first time since 2018. Moser remarked that he hadn’t seen so much Sooner red in Tulsa since OU beat Arkansas at BOK Center late in 2021 — “that was a fun day" — and said the first thing he saw Wednesday was a long line of OU fans lined up for the first of seven caravan events across the region this spring.

But the early minutes of Moser’s session were dominated with questions about Gibson, the former North Texas transfer who paced OU with 13.3 points per game in Moser’s first season in Norman.

Gibson announced plans to test the NBA Draft waters shortly after his second season with the Sooners closed in March. Earlier this month, the 6-foot-1 guard clarified his plans to go through the draft process without hiring an agent, maintaining his NCAA eligibility “with the intent to come back to Oklahoma.”

As recently as last week, the program's social media account released photos showing Gibson working out with the Sooners as recently as last week. Now, following a change of course, the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honoree will head elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

“I want to explore all of my options and choose the path that is best for my current and future self,” Gibson wrote in a statement released Wednesday. “My final college basketball season is quickly approaching and I would like to be (a part) of a team where I can reach my full potential.”

Gibson is the fifth OU player to enter the portal since the end of the 2021-22 season. The departure of another key Sooner, 10-point-per-game guard Elijah Harkless, came as less of surprise,

"Right after the season we talked about it and he said that was probably what he was going to look for," Moser said of the UNLV commit. "... I think he’d indicated that he wanted to get back closer to California and some family.”

Moser's job and the rhythm of the offseason, he said, has "completely changed" in recent seasons. OU transfers represent only .003% of the 1,572 men's basketball players who have entered the portal in 2022, as of Wednesday night.

Despite the blows his Sooners have taken this offseason, Moser isn't turning away from the portal as he works to build a foundation at OU in an age of constant movement.

"I could sit here and complain about it all day," he said. "But at the end of the day, I’m going to find people that want to wear this OU jersey proudly. They want to be in this program. I’m going to keep searching and keep finding.

"And if someone doesn’t want to be in that program, then they’re not in that program. I’m going to find people that have both feet in, because I’m blessed to wear a hell of an OU logo."

And while the portal has taken from the Sooners in 2022, it has given to OU, too.

Joe Bamisile, a 6-foot-4 guard who averaged 16.3 points per game at George Washington this past season, officially signed with OU on Wednesday, Moser said. The third-year scorer won't be the Sooners' last addition, either.

"He brings some athleticism, some scoring," Moser said. "So we’re going to do this. I know you lose some and we’re disappointed. But (we're) moving on. Moving on.”

Bamisele, a second-time transfer who began his career at Virginia Tech, will require an NCAA waiver to gain immediate eligibility at OU.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.