Moser talks overseas trip, transfer waivers, Tulsa's Ryan Humphrey ahead of OU's European tour

Porter Moser on Wednesday recalled a trip he took overseas in college. Oklahoma’s men’s basketball coach was a guard at Creighton in the late 1980s when the Bluejays took an offseason tour of Italy. To this day, Moser says, he and former teammates still talk about the decades-past excursion.

Some 30-plus years later, Moser will lead his program on a European tour of its own next week when the Sooners embark on a 10-day trip through Spain and France. Ahead of his second campaign at OU, seasoned by travels with Creighton and subsequent overseas expeditions in his 10 years at Loyola-Chicago, Moser knows the range of benefits this upcoming foreign tour can hold.

“You’ve got to become closer when you travel overseas, when you spend 10 days together to get to know each other better, to get closer as a team” Moser said ahead of a practice session in Norman Wednesday afternoon. “I think that’s going to be good.”

In between an Aug. 2 departure for Barcelona and a return flight from Paris on Aug. 12, the Sooners will play three games in Europe.

OU’s exhibition slate begins in Spain on Aug. 4 with a meeting against a select team from Mataro followed by an Aug. 6 matchup with another select team from Maresme. The overseas action then concludes in France against the Paris All-Stars on Aug. 9.

Moser listed manifold benefits of the trip Wednesday, highlighting things like extra practice time, the measuring stick of offseason exhibition play and opportunities for OU’s eight newcomers to begin meshing. The Sooners’ travels are also set to feature cultural stops: visits to the Sagrada Familia — “the most spectacular church I’ve ever been to,” Moser said — and FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou in Spain; a tour of Normandy and a cruise on the river Seine in France.

“A trip like this, there’s so many benefits,” Moser said. “The practice. The games. The culture. The team bonding. All those things added. It’s going to be a great experience for us.”

The cultural visit Moser has circled on his itinerary? Normandy. The Sooners head there on Aug. 8 with an assist from a former OU coach.

"Bob Stoops was just over there,” Moser said. “I saw him about six, seven weeks ago and he said he went (to Normandy) and I told him we were going (to France). He’s like “Are you planning on going there?’ I said we’re still debating. And he’s like, ‘you gotta do it!’. It’s only a three hour drive. So we got it on the itinerary.

“I think that’s going to be a powerful visit.”

Sherfield clear, Bamisile waiting

Moser confirmed that guard Grant Sherfield has received a waiver from the NCAA, handing the Nevada transfer eligibility for the 2022-23 season. Fellow transfer guard Joe Bamisile is still awaiting a waiver decision from the NCAA but is cleared to travel with the team to Europe and participate in exhibition play.

As second-time transfers, both Sherfield and Bamisile — the George Washington transfer — require eligibility waivers to play this coming season.

“We went down the road with them knowing they had to get the waiver because we felt pretty good about the case they had to get the waiver," Moser said.

Moser welcomes assistants

With assistants David Patrick and K.T. Turner leaving OU this offseason, Moser was left with two coaching positions to fill. On Wednesday, OU's second-year coach spoke on the two assistants Moser hired to make his staff whole again.

On Matt Brady, the former Marist and James Madison head coach:

"Longtime veteran coach. Outstanding on court coach. Grinder recruiter. Been a head coach. Taken a team to the NCAA tournament. I love that he’s been a head coach. His last stints were at Maryland. He’s been at the high level and in those circles. I just think with the transfer portal, too … the portal is not regional. It’s good to have people from different regions that know guys in the transfer portal. But he’s an outstanding on-floor coach.”

On Ryan Humphrey, the former Booker T. Washington star who spent the last six seasons at Notre Dame:

"Like he says, he can tell a recruit I’ve been at every level you want to be at. I’ve been a McDonald’s All-American. I’ve been an NBA Draft pick. Been in the NBA. Been overseas. Lot of experience that he’s bringing to the floor and I love the fact that he’s from Oklahoma.”

Injury report

Freshman guard Benny Schroeder (meniscus) and transfer forward Yaya Keita (meniscus) will travel but will not play during the foreign tour.

"Both of them should be back in the next month or so," Moser said. "But they’re not going to play in Europe.”