Moser, Sooners add former Nebraska head coach Doc Sadler as a special advisor

NORMAN — Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Porter Moser has known Doc Sadler for more than 30 years. On Thursday, the Sooners announced Sadler as the newest addition to Moser’s coaching staff.

Sadler, 62, has joined OU under the title of special advisor to the head coach, three games into the Sooners’ 2022-23 season.

The Arkansas-native began his career with Eddie Sutton’s Razorbacks in 1982 and has made 13 prior coaching stops over a 40-year run in college basketball, including head coaching roles with Arkansas-Fort Smith (1998-2003), UTEP (2004-06), Nebraska (2006-12) and Southern Mississippi (2014-19). Sadler spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Nebraska under Fred Hoiberg.

His hiring arrives 16 days after the resignation of former OU assistant Matt Brady, who left the Sooners citing personal reasons less than a week before the program’s Nov. 7 regular season opener.

“Obviously, the timing was unfortunate to lose an assistant at this time,” Moser said Thursday afternoon. “So to add somebody when you just started your games, it had to be someone I knew. It’s someone I thought would bring value. I like the fact that (Sadler) has been a head coach; a lot of experience.”

Moser said he’s known Sadler from his very earliest days in college coaching.

When the Sooners’ second-year coach arrived to Texas A&M as an assistant in 1991, Sadler was on staff several hundred miles away at Texas Tech. Later, Moser and Sadler overlapped in the state of Arkansas in the early 2000s as head coaches at Arkansas-Little Rock and Arkansas-Fort Smith, respectively.

On Thursday, Moser noted Sadler’s familiarity with the Big 12 from his first stint at Nebraska and more recently a season at Iowa State in 2013-14.

“He knows the league,” Moser said. “Outstanding coach. Great person. Knows me.”

Sadler will not step into a full-time assistant coaching role upon his arrival, according to Moser, who did not elaborate on any other future additions to his staff.

“Right now, he’s coming on board as a special advisor,” Moser said of Sadler. “So we’ll go from there. It’s just so hard to jump right in. He hasn’t even met the players yet. So he’s going to start and we’re gonna go from there. Right now it’s just in a special advisor role.”

The Sooners close out a four-game homestand at 7 p.m. Friday night against visiting South Alabama. The contest will be streamed on ESPN+.