Moser preps for his second run in Big 12 play as OU hosts Texas in conference opener

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser would have understood the caliber that lies within Big 12 Conference men’s basketball from afar during his tenure at Loyola-Chicago from 2011-21.

But it was only last season, when the Sooners went 7-11 in the Big 12 and narrowly missed out on an NCAA Tournament bid, that Moser got his formal introduction to one of the nation’s toughest leagues.

What did the 54-year-old coach learn about the Big 12 in 2021-22?

“One, there are no nights off,” Moser said this week. “Two, it's the most physical and well-defended league in the country. They're going to try to take you out of all of your stuff every night. You've got to be physically ready.”

On Saturday, Moser and OU (9-3) dive back into conference play in Red River fashion with a visit from sixth-ranked Texas inside Lloyd Noble Center (1 p.m., ESPN+) to kick off the 2022-23 Big 12 slate.

Still on the schedule for the Sooners is a Jan. 28 meeting with No. 8 Alabama, but OU closed the bulk of its nonconference schedule last week with a 62-53 win over Florida on Dec. 20 in the Jumpman Invitational. Moser and Co. begin conference play Saturday with nine wins since the opening night defeat to Sam Houston and led by guard Grant Sherfield, who sits third in the Big 12 with 18 points per game.

As Moser noted this week, the Big 12 converges upon itself with all 10 conference programs within the top 50 of the NCAA NET rankings with an average league ranking of 29.1.

After the Longhorns, OU hosts Iowa State on Jan. 4 before trips to Texas Tech (Jan. 7) and fourth-ranked Kansas (Jan. 10).

“The fact that all 10 teams have a (NET) average of 30 is just mind-blowing,” Moser said. “It's what you're going to have every single night, and you've got to be ready. We're excited to start it off. There are a lot of opportunities to play high-level games.”

Storylines

Texas coaching update: The Longhorns will not come to Norman under the leadership of Chris Beard, Texas’ second-year coach who was arrested on Dec. 12 on a charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation on a family member, a third-degree felony.

Beard has not been on the bench for the Longhorns since their Dec. 10 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. In Beard’s place, associate head coach Rodney Terry has led Texas to a 3-0 record with wins over Rice, Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas A&M-Commerce.

“Right now, (Rodney Terry) is our coach,” said veteran guard Marcus Carr on Dec. 27. “We're focused on being led by him. Obviously, it’s an adjustment, but a good and smooth one.”

Sooners settling in: Since the seeming doomsday opening night loss to Sam Houston, OU has gone 9-2 with wins over the likes of Nebraska, Seton Hall, Ole Miss and Florida, looking the part of a tournament-contending team.

“I just think it’s the comfortability,” Moser said of the Sooners’ growth since the Nov. 7 opener. “The combination of our guards getting better. Jacob Groves – he had a great offseason. I think our bench has had some good games. I think Sam Godwin and Bijan have given us big lifts off the bench. We have to continue to find more guys to get us lifts off the bench. C.J. Noland, Joe Bamisile, Otega, those three guys in particular."

Uzan makes another jump: Freshman guard Milos Uzan’s transition into college basketball was seamless over the course of the first two months of the season.

But on Saturday, the newcomer who has started each of OU’s last four games will step into a new arena staring down the offenses and defenses of the Big 12.

The first-year guard is averaging 4.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game, serving as a fitting foil to Sherfield in the Sooners’ backcourt. And it’s Uzan’s versatility that has Moser confident about the leap into conference play that his young guard is about to make Saturday afternoon.

“He's playing an all-around game,” Moser said. “He's been an elite passer. He has 24 assists the last four games. He had nine rebounds the last game. His defense. He's getting his length into the game defensively and I think he's just getting better and better. He's efficient. He's able to knock down shots. I just think for him it's just continue to push to get better.”