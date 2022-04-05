Moser assistant David Patrick leaves Sooners to become head coach at Sacramento State

Less than two weeks after his first season in Norman drew to a close, coach Porter Moser has another spot to fill on his coaching staff at Oklahoma.

The latest vacancy became official Tuesday when Sooners associate head coach David Patrick was announced as the next head coach of Sacramento State’s men’s basketball program. Patrick’s departure comes after national reports linked the 46-year old assistant with the opening over the weekend.

The move represents Patrick’s second head coaching job; he previously spent two seasons in charge at UC Riverside from 2018-20.

“I've been around winning at every stop of my coaching journey, and that is the DNA I will instill in this program,” Patrick said in a statement released by Sacramento State.

Patrick is the second member of Moser’s staff to exit the program since his first season at OU began. In Dec. 2021, former Lon Kruger assistant Mike Shepherd left his role as the Sooners’ director of basketball operations to serve as athletic director at Oklahoma City’s Casady School in Dec. 2021.

Patrick was the final addition to Moser’s inaugural staff last June, joining co-associate head coach K.T. Turner and assistant Emanuel Dildy on the bench at Lloyd Noble Center.

Prior to OU, his past included stops at Saint. Mary’s, LSU, TCU and Arkansas, and Patrick has served as an assistant with the Australian men’s national team since 2019. He carried a 27-38 record in his previous head coaching stint at UC Riverside.

Patrick came to OU on a two-year deal and was paid $600,000 this past season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.