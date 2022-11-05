Mistakes doom Sooners as they fall to Baylor for fourth loss of season

NORMAN — Losses understandably paralyze all feelings after a hard-fought college football game.

Media interviews are at low volume. There’s a lack of energy. At times, pauses in answers are due to reflection periods.

On Saturday, Oklahoma went through the routine for the fourth time this season after a 38-35 setback to visiting Baylor. It’s the highest number of regular-season losses since 2014.

Sometimes pinpointing what was wrong is difficult to do. On Saturday, a bull’s-eye was easily discovered by any Monday morning quarterback.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw three first-half interceptions and the Sooners offense failed to convert a fourth-and-1 opportunity. Baylor used the mistakes to gain momentum and 17 points.

“It’s a pretty short story for us, offensively. Three turnovers, fourth-down non-conversion, that’s four series in the first half where we put the defense in a bad position and we get no points,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “At the end of it, that’s the story.”

Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 in Big 12) used to be a national powerhouse. Now it isn’t close to the beast that won six consecutive Big 12 titles from 2015-20.

The team cannot weather mistakes and can be its own worst enemy. Head coach Brent Venables — who held his shortest postgame press conference on Saturday — said “we couldn’t get out of our own way at the right times.”

Gabriel entered the game with only one interception in 201 pass attempts this season. He tosses a trio of picks in just 34 attempts against an opportunistic Baylor defense.

In Oklahoma’s second series, Gabriel was intercepted by Dillon Doyle. The quarterback’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage to set up the pick.

The Sooners turned the ball over two series later when Gabriel’s pass intended for Brayden Willis went off the tight end’s hands and grabbed by Devin Lemear.

Gabriel’s third interception was a throw off his back foot that sailed on him and into the hands of Christian Morgan.

“I thought (Gabriel) competed,” Lebby said. “Obviously the stat line from a three-turnover standpoint, when you step in the arena, all eyes are on him. Two of those obviously being batted. One is a little more frustrating than the other. I thought he fought and really still gave us a chance there late in the game to overcome those turnovers.”

The Sooners lost an opportunity for points when Marcus Major was stopped short on fourth-and-1 from the Baylor 35. The Bears would flip the field and scoreboard with a quick touchdown drive.

“Consistently, we couldn’t sustain the momentum that we had,” Venables said. “We can’t go three straight drives and play good clean football right now. At least we weren’t today. So again, Baylor had something to do with that, and so did we.”

There’s just too much to overcome at times, which makes what has turned into a rebuilding job tough for the offense.

“Offensively, we’re hitting our strides and then a couple times we just shot ourselves in the foot. I think that’s the story of the day,” Marvin Mims said. “Numbers-wise, we’re looking real good, but there’s a couple drives we shot ourselves in the foot especially in their territory, put the defense in bad situations. But other than that, offensively we’re playing good ball. Just a couple of mistakes.”