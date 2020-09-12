Missouri State at OU: Spencer Rattler stars as Sooners roll in season opener

“He did OK, played pretty well,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “I thought he handled it mentally pretty well. He wasn’t too high or too low for this one.

“I thought our line did a really good job early of taking care of him and letting him settle in, which he did pretty quickly. Guys made a couple plays down the field for him. He did some good things. Made a few mistakes like he was going to make. All in all, a positive start with a long ways to go.”

Nerves didn’t seem to be an issue for Rattler, who’d been patiently waiting for the opportunity to guide the offense.

Rattler’s resolve — along with that of his teammates — had been tested following the summer of COVID. There were several missing from Saturday’s game, including projected starters T.J. Pledger (running back), Anton Harrison (left tackle), Obi Obialo (wide receiver) and Gabe Brkic (kicker).

“We’re in a tough situation for a while now, especially with this off-season and now with guys not here. That’s one thing we preach — we have to do what we have to do with the guys that are here,” said Rattler, who received an encouraging phone call from former starter Jalen Hurts last week. “At the end of the day, we have to execute with what we have. I thought we did a pretty good job of that tonight.”