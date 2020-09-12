Missouri State at OU notebook: Sooners fans adjust to stadium changes

Different look
Oklahoma had plenty of empty seats — as expected — during Saturday’s game against Missouri State.
Capacity was capped at 25%, which means approximately 20,000 fans were in attendance. Fans were scattered throughout the stadium with social distancing in place.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch didn’t expect the lack of a full stadium to be an issue in the opener. He reminded players there weren’t 80,000 fans at Iowa Western Community College or at high school games in Texas.
“At some point in your football career you decided it was about the challenge in front of you, which obviously is your opponent,” Grinch said before the game. “It’s about executing. It’s about enjoying what you’re doing despite who is in Row 3. That’s just a responsibility of our guys. Have we talked about it? You bet we have.”
The Sooners’ defense started the game with seven consecutive three-and-outs and only allowed 5 total yards midway through the second quarter.
Raising awareness
The OU athletic department announced a program designed to raise awareness on matters of social justice that will launch this fall.
The new program is called “Sooners For Humanity.” with a purpose to provide a framework to address issues that negate and suppress the human experience. This framework is built on the pillars of civic responsibility, social intelligence, education, accountability and advocacy.
Oklahoma displayed a show of unity before the game, lining up between the 15-yard line with arms linked. Players also had the option of wearing uniform phases stating “Sooners For Humanity” and “Black Lives Matter.”
Heisman comparison?
Spencer Rattler only played one half in Saturday’s victory over the Bears.
Rattler joined former Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford in becoming the only OU freshman quarterback in his starting debut to throw two touchdown passes of at least 50 yards.
Rattler had a 58-yard scoring throw to Marvin Mims and a 53-yard TD toss to Charleston Rambo.
Early avalanche of points
Oklahoma scored 31 first-quarter points, which is the most since scoring 35 in the opening quarter of a 62-28 win over Nebraska in 2008.
It was also the most first-quarter points in a season opener since 2001. OU scored 31 points in the first quarter against North Carolina en route to a 41-27 victory.
Oklahoma has scored at least 31 points in the first quarter six times in school history.
Another solid debut
Seth McGowan became the first OU true freshman running back to score two touchdowns in his debut since Kejuan Jones against Tulsa in 2002. McGowan had two first-quarter scores, a 1-yard run and a 37-yard reception.
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Get all our coverage from the OU-Missouri State game here
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!