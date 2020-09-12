Missouri State at OU notebook: Sooners fans adjust to stadium changes

Different look

Oklahoma had plenty of empty seats — as expected — during Saturday’s game against Missouri State.

Capacity was capped at 25%, which means approximately 20,000 fans were in attendance. Fans were scattered throughout the stadium with social distancing in place.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch didn’t expect the lack of a full stadium to be an issue in the opener. He reminded players there weren’t 80,000 fans at Iowa Western Community College or at high school games in Texas.

“At some point in your football career you decided it was about the challenge in front of you, which obviously is your opponent,” Grinch said before the game. “It’s about executing. It’s about enjoying what you’re doing despite who is in Row 3. That’s just a responsibility of our guys. Have we talked about it? You bet we have.”

The Sooners’ defense started the game with seven consecutive three-and-outs and only allowed 5 total yards midway through the second quarter.

Raising awareness

The OU athletic department announced a program designed to raise awareness on matters of social justice that will launch this fall.