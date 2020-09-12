Missouri State at OU: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game

A star is born

The last time a freshman quarterback looked so perfectly suited for an OU offense in his debut, Sam Bradford was shredding North Texas in 2007.

Saturday night, the rookie was Spencer Rattler. The five-star comet went 14-of-17 for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of OU’s 48-0 cakewalk. Two of his incompletions could have been touchdowns had Charleston Rambo and Austin Stogner not let balls go through their hands.

Rattler was preternaturally accurate and poised in becoming the first OU freshman quarterback to throw for four touchdowns (Bradford threw for three against North Texas in ’07).

Second down: Matchup that mattered

A preseason top-5 FBS power vs. an FCS opponent coming off a 1-10 season

There were mismatches well beyond Rattler and OU’s receiving corps vs. Missouri State’s pass coverage. The Sooners gobbled up the Bears on both lines of scrimmage and didn’t have much trouble tracking Bear receivers.