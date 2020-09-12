Missouri State at OU: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game
A star is born
The last time a freshman quarterback looked so perfectly suited for an OU offense in his debut, Sam Bradford was shredding North Texas in 2007.
Saturday night, the rookie was Spencer Rattler. The five-star comet went 14-of-17 for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of OU’s 48-0 cakewalk. Two of his incompletions could have been touchdowns had Charleston Rambo and Austin Stogner not let balls go through their hands.
Rattler was preternaturally accurate and poised in becoming the first OU freshman quarterback to throw for four touchdowns (Bradford threw for three against North Texas in ’07).
Second down: Matchup that mattered
A preseason top-5 FBS power vs. an FCS opponent coming off a 1-10 season
There were mismatches well beyond Rattler and OU’s receiving corps vs. Missouri State’s pass coverage. The Sooners gobbled up the Bears on both lines of scrimmage and didn’t have much trouble tracking Bear receivers.
Bob Stoops used to be carefully diplomatic after games like this, saying something to the effect of, “We know we’re going to see better teams.” For Lincoln Riley’s Sooners, they’ll get a much better game from Kansas State in two weeks.
The Wildcats stumbled out of the gate against Arkansas State on Saturday, but at least they’ll have Big 12 Conference talent and coaching when they come to Owen Field on Sept. 26.
Third down: Game MVPs
Offense: Rattler
Defense: Isaiah Thomas
We hadn’t heard much from the Memorial Charger playing defensive end for the Sooners prior to Saturday. That made it nice to hear Thomas’ name called several times in the decisive first half.
He split a double team and forced an incompletion to end Missouri State’s third series. He made a stop for no gain on the Bears’ fourth. And he shot into the backfield and stuffed a Mo State run for a loss of 3 on the sixth.
“Isaiah Thomas has had a really strong camp,” Riley reported recently. “Very pleased with him.”
It was easy to see why Saturday night.
Fourth down: What’s next
The schedule says K-State is in Norman Sept. 26
It’s a long two weeks between games for the Sooners and Wildcats. It might be longer for the Wildcats, who dropped a 35-31 season-opening game to Arkansas State on Saturday in Manhattan, but both teams, like everyone else, must keep players healthy and available week to week in this pandemic-plagued season.
OU suited up approximately 70 players in their opener Saturday night. They’ll feel better adding at least 20 for their Big 12 opener.
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World
Get all our coverage from OU’s season opener here
Click here for complete coverage of OU's season-opening win over the Bears
Spencer Rattler stars as Sooners roll in season opener
Guerin Emig: Sooners home opener an odd, challenging day to match an odd, challenging year
Injuries, suspensions and the pandemic limit Sooners roster in season opener
Missouri State at OU notebook: Sooners fans adjust to stadium changes
Missouri State at OU fourth and short: Sooners toy with FCS Bears in season opener
Spencer Rattler era arrives in Norman
Welcoming fans to Oklahoma football games means 'looking for normal within a very abnormal situation'
Missouri State at Oklahoma in four downs: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and prediction
As always, expectations are high in Norman. Lincoln Riley has gone 12-2 in each of his first three years as OU's head coach. This year, Riley …
Teams cut rosters down to 53 players on Saturday. The 2020 NFL season starts on Thursday when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host …
Happy birthday to Oklahoma Sooners head football coach Lincoln Riley, who will turn 37 on Saturday.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Oklahoma Sooners' 2000 national championship football season.
It has been 20 years since the Oklahoma Sooners' 2000 national championship football season.
Oklahoma Sooners football coach Lincoln Riley turns 37 years old today, Sept. 5. Take a look back at his career here.
No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners is one of four Big 12 schools in the preseason poll voted on by a 62-member panel of journalists covering college football.
Follow the action on Twitter with the Tulsa World sports department
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
Guerin Emig
918-629-6229
Twitter: @GuerinEmig
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!