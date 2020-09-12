 Skip to main content
Missouri State at OU: Everything you need to know in four downs

Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (middle) waits for the snap Saturday against Missouri State. Rattler threw for four touchdowns in the first half.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

First down: Story of the game

A star is born

The last time a freshman quarterback looked so perfectly suited for an OU offense in his debut, Sam Bradford was shredding North Texas in 2007.

Saturday night, the rookie was Spencer Rattler. The five-star comet went 14-of-17 for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of OU’s 48-0 cakewalk. Two of his incompletions could have been touchdowns had Charleston Rambo and Austin Stogner not let balls go through their hands.

Rattler was preternaturally accurate and poised in becoming the first OU freshman quarterback to throw for four touchdowns (Bradford threw for three against North Texas in ’07).

Second down: Matchup that mattered

A preseason top-5 FBS power vs. an FCS opponent coming off a 1-10 season

There were mismatches well beyond Rattler and OU’s receiving corps vs. Missouri State’s pass coverage. The Sooners gobbled up the Bears on both lines of scrimmage and didn’t have much trouble tracking Bear receivers.

Bob Stoops used to be carefully diplomatic after games like this, saying something to the effect of, “We know we’re going to see better teams.” For Lincoln Riley’s Sooners, they’ll get a much better game from Kansas State in two weeks.

The Wildcats stumbled out of the gate against Arkansas State on Saturday, but at least they’ll have Big 12 Conference talent and coaching when they come to Owen Field on Sept. 26.

Third down: Game MVPs

Offense: Rattler

Defense: Isaiah Thomas

We hadn’t heard much from the Memorial Charger playing defensive end for the Sooners prior to Saturday. That made it nice to hear Thomas’ name called several times in the decisive first half.

He split a double team and forced an incompletion to end Missouri State’s third series. He made a stop for no gain on the Bears’ fourth. And he shot into the backfield and stuffed a Mo State run for a loss of 3 on the sixth.

“Isaiah Thomas has had a really strong camp,” Riley reported recently. “Very pleased with him.”

It was easy to see why Saturday night.

Fourth down: What’s next

The schedule says K-State is in Norman Sept. 26

It’s a long two weeks between games for the Sooners and Wildcats. It might be longer for the Wildcats, who dropped a 35-31 season-opening game to Arkansas State on Saturday in Manhattan, but both teams, like everyone else, must keep players healthy and available week to week in this pandemic-plagued season.

OU suited up approximately 70 players in their opener Saturday night. They’ll feel better adding at least 20 for their Big 12 opener.

— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World

Get all our coverage from OU’s season opener here

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

