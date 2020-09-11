Missouri State at Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and prediction

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler vs. MSU defense

For the fourth time in four seasons, a new quarterback will guide the Sooners offense in the opener. The Spencer Rattler era will begin with high expectations thrust upon the redshirt freshman. How high? Oddsmakers have made him a Heisman Trophy candidate. On Saturday, he just needs to concentrate on his job and not do too much in his season-opening debut.

Third down | Player to watch

RB T.J. Pledger

Pledger was low on the running backs’ depth chart last season and plugged in behind Kennedy Brooks, Trey Sermon and Rhamondre Stevenson. Those three won’t be available due to an opt-out, transfer to Ohio State and suspension, respectively. Pledger will be asked to handle the brunt of the work early while freshmen Marcus Major and Seth McGowan mature in the college game.

Fourth down | Who wins and why

From Guerin Emig: It's exciting to see Spencer Rattler. It's exciting to see whether Charleston Rambo takes the baton from CeeDee Lamb as OU's next go-to receiver. It's exciting to see Alex Grinch's second-year impact on the Sooners' defense. Mostly, it's just exciting to see a football game in Norman again. I hope we see a few more after this one.

OU 47, Missouri State 6

Eric Bailey

