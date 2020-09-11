 Skip to main content
Missouri State at Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and prediction

MISSOURI STATE AT NO. 5 OKLAHOMA

6 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman

TV: PPV

Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com

Records: Season opener for both

Last meeting: First meeting

All-time series: First meeting

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Pregame: Partly sunny, mid-80s, light south breeze. Kickoff: Lower 80s, some sunshine. Halftime: Upper 70s, quiet. End of game: Mid-lower 70s, quiet.

FOUR DOWNS

First down | Top storyline

An uncommon Saturday

There will be a different type of buzz Saturday in the season opener in Norman. There will only be about 20,000 fans and masks must be worn at all times. The sidelines will only include essential staff. Cutouts of fans will fill areas right behind the benches. The only familiar thing will be the game being played on the field.

Second down | Key matchup

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler vs. MSU defense

For the fourth time in four seasons, a new quarterback will guide the Sooners offense in the opener. The Spencer Rattler era will begin with high expectations thrust upon the redshirt freshman. How high? Oddsmakers have made him a Heisman Trophy candidate. On Saturday, he just needs to concentrate on his job and not do too much in his season-opening debut.

Third down | Player to watch

RB T.J. Pledger

Pledger was low on the running backs’ depth chart last season and plugged in behind Kennedy Brooks, Trey Sermon and Rhamondre Stevenson. Those three won’t be available due to an opt-out, transfer to Ohio State and suspension, respectively. Pledger will be asked to handle the brunt of the work early while freshmen Marcus Major and Seth McGowan mature in the college game.

Fourth down | Who wins and why

From Guerin Emig: It's exciting to see Spencer Rattler. It's exciting to see whether Charleston Rambo takes the baton from CeeDee Lamb as OU's next go-to receiver. It's exciting to see Alex Grinch's second-year impact on the Sooners' defense. Mostly, it's just exciting to see a football game in Norman again. I hope we see a few more after this one.

OU 47, Missouri State 6

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

