'Mission accomplished': Game puts exclamation point on Venables' spring

NORMAN — Brent Venables’ energy remained long after Oklahoma’s spring football game ended on Saturday afternoon.

Venables started his day welcoming more than 250 lettermen to the Memorial Stadium field for recognition. At halftime, the first-year coach addressed the crowd prior to Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue recognition. After the contest, he met with multiple recruits before talking to the media.

Spring football’s 15th and final practice drew 75,360 fans to witness a new era.

“I think it was a very important day because it brought the spring to a close for us,” Venables said. “And what I loved about today is I thought we would put an exclamation mark on this first 4½ months.

“And mission accomplished.”

The Red team defeated the White team 21-17. The squads were selected via a draft with new quarterback Dillon Gabriel taking snaps for both teams.

During the spring, the infectious nature of Venables’ coaching was felt through the words of players. Mayfield, who had a 30-minute meeting with Venables, said he would run through a wall for him.

During each snap, Venables was behind the offensive backfield. Unlike his predecessor, he didn’t wear a headset. And he wasn’t afraid to race to a defensive player if someone missed an assignment.

Venables doesn’t have a slower speed. He goes fast all the time and “he’s never changed and we love it,” Key Lawrence said.

Lawrence and his teammates appreciate the hard coaching.

“If you guys don’t know, this guy is probably one of the most football geniuses I’ve ever been around,” Lawrence said. “He knows exactly what each player is supposed to do every second. He’s just trying to critique us so we can keep getting better and keep moving forward.”

And the impact of Lawrence’s energy, especially in a game atmosphere?

“It helps us. When we come to film every day, he comes in with that enthusiasm and that energy. It just makes us want to come in here and learn,” the OU junior safety said.” I’ll probably say the whole defense has learned that leadership role and tries to take ownership in trying to get to the film room and the importance of how it translates from the film to the field.”

While defense was the big selling point for Venables’ hiring, all eyes have been on the offense.

Gabriel didn’t disappoint after making his debut in front of Sooner Nation.

The UCF transfer finished 19-of-28 passing for 250 yards with a touchdown and an interception after saying he played in front of the biggest crowd of his career.

“I think there’s a lot to clean up,” Gabriel said. “There’s a lot of things I wish I did differently and cleaned up. The good part is there’s a lot of learning experiences from that with situational football — two-minute (drill), third downs, whatever the case may be — so I look forward to watching (film) and just diving deeper and learning from it.”

Venables on Gabriel’s game: “I loved his command. He’s such a selfless guy. The game’s easy for him in so many ways. Good decision maker with great anticipation.”

Jovantae Barnes had an impressive debut. The early enrollee had 17 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Eric Gray added four rushes for 53 yards, and walk-on Tawee Walker added 13 runs for 52 yards.

Freshman Jayden Gibson finished with three catches for 113 yards, highlighted by a 95-yard touchdown pass from Micah Bowens in the second half. Theo Wease had a 48-yard reception and Marvin Mims added a 33-yard grab.

Before the spring game’s start, Venables brought out former players to midfield for recognition and appreciation by the large crowd in Memorial Stadium.

The star power included Heisman Trophy winners Mayfield, Steve Owens, Jason White and Kyler Murray.

Before posing for a picture with the group, he had a message to the OU lettermen.

“Every one of you built this program. You build this program,” he said. “I’m standing before you. Because of you and your work and commitment and dedication and love for this university.

“Thank you.”

RED 21, WHITE 17

Red;21;0;0;0;—;21

White;3;7;7;0;—;17

Red: Barnes 1 run (Plaster kick)

White: FG Marshall 21

Red: Barnes 3 run (Plaster kick)

Red: Mims 33 pass from Gabriel (Plaster kick)

White: Walker 11 run (Marshall kick)

White: Gibson 95 pass from Bowens (Marshall kick)

