Missing key offensive contributors at the Cheez-It Bowl, will Oklahoma adjust for Florida State or stay the course with its tempo offense?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Down two starting offensive lineman and its leading rusher, Oklahoma continued its Cheez-It Bowl preparations at nearby Boone High School Monday, only 3.2 miles from the turf the Sooners will meet No. 13 Florida State and its 14th-ranked defense on Thursday evening at Camping World Stadium.

Those dueling realities — the bowl game absences of Anton Harrison, Wanya Morris and Eric Gray and the Seminoles’ fierce defense — beckon a question no OU representative quite answered during Monday morning’s press conference sessions: will a relatively depleted Sooners offense stick with its patented tempo style in the 2022 finale or will it cater a different approach to an opponent well equipped to pounce if OU struggles early?

“It’s different,” quarterback Dillon Gabriel acknowledged. “But I think it's also a big opportunity for new guys and what they're going to be able to showcase and what they do. We truly have a next-man-up mentality.”

Gabriel will be central to any Sooner success in the Cheez-It Bowl (4:30 p.m., ESPN). But the question over OU’s offensive approach to Florida State's upper-crust defense ultimately rests on the shoulders of Jeff Lebby.

The Sooners’ 38-year old offensive coordinator will close his first season in charge of the OU offense Thursday in the city where he got his start as a Power 5 coordinator and supercharged a UCF offense that scored 43.4 points per game in 2019.

Three years later, Lebby has steered a Sooners offense that's featured moments of brilliance at times this fall and instances of infectivity during others in his debut season.

Among Big 12 offenses, OU ranked first in rushing yards per game (217.0), second in yards per contest (472.2) with Gabriel atop the conference with 265.5 yards passing per game as of Monday afternoon. It's also at middle of the conference pack in scoring (32.9 points per game), second in total punts (60), last in time of possession and No. 58 nationally on third-down conversions.

“I think we've progressed in a lot of ways,” Lebby said Monday.

But the Lebby-led Sooners attack that dropped 48 points the last time it took the field is now missing a trio of critical figures.

Within a week of the Nov. 26 regular season finale defeat at Texas Tech, each of Harrison, Morris and Gray announced their plans to skip the bowl game and prepare for the NFL Draft. All three will play in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 4, 2023.

That leaves the Sooners down two pillars from a reliable offensive line in 2022. It also leaves them without Gray, who tallied more rushing yards this fall — 1,364 — than all but seven OU rushers in program history.

On Thursday, that'll have the Sooners leaning on less-proven replacements against a 10th-win-seeking Florida State team that suffered its last loss on Oct. 15.

“I think the biggest thing is we got guys that are capable,” Lebby said. “They haven't played a bunch, but they're capable. So we feel great about where we're at. Got a ton of confidence in the guys that are gonna walk out there on the 29th.”

With Gray absent and redshirt junior Marcus Major’s status in question — he wore sweats and a boot on his right foot during practice Monday — chances to step in will surely be there for freshmen running backs Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk against the Seminoles.

“It's a great opportunity for Jovantae,” Lebby said.

Up front, redshirt sophomore Tyler Guyton seems a likely candidate to slot into one of the tackle spots vacated by Morris and Harrison. Freshman Jacob Sexton and redshirt sophomore Aaryn Parks could separate themselves stepping into the other tackle role.

Without several key cogs, Cheez-It chances await a handful of OU reserves. On Monday, junior wide receiver Marvin Mims reflected on his first postseason with the Sooners in 2020.

“If you're a younger guy who's getting more opportunities, you gotta go out there and put it on film,” he said.”

“As a young guy a couple of years ago, we have a bowl game, I get more reps and in a couple of weeks then you got new guys coming to take your spot. So those reps really do matter. And they actually show and especially in practice and stuff like that. And if you're fortunate to be out there in the game, you have to make the most out of it.”

That was Mims’ message to those teammates stepping into bigger roles in the season finale.

As for how OU’s offense might feel and operate missing some of the major players that made the Sooners tick earlier this fall?

“You kind of just want to play out there on the field and have fun with the brothers,” Mims said. “At some point, I mean, you're rolling with who you're rolling with.”