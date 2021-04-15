Mikey Henderson's move to running back gained traction due to his versatility

“I would say it was a big confidence builder for myself,” Henderson said. “I always knew I had it in me, but to just go out there and finally show it on that stage in a game like that, that was a big confidence booster for me.”

Henderson said he wasn’t locked into the H-back position out of high school.

“When I was getting recruited, Lincoln already told me from the jump you’re not limited to one position. We’re going to move you around everywhere. You’ve got a skillset that not a lot of people have,” Henderson said. “They were going to do a lot of different things. I didn’t know they were going to move me to running back permanently, but I knew I was going to be getting carries. He told me he was going to do a lot of different things. I kinda had this envisioned what I’m doing now, doing a whole lot of different stuff. I knew this was going to happen.”

It wasn’t also a transition by position, he is also building a relationship with a new position coach.

DeMarco Murray is in his second season as the Sooners’ running backs coach. He’s been impressed with Henderson’s early development.