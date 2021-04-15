Mikey Henderson's move to running back gained traction due to his versatility

Mikey Henderson’s end-of-season meeting with Lincoln Riley resulted in a position change last January.
Henderson had a productive freshman season. The Ranchview (Texas) High School graduate earned nine carries for 81 rushing yards from his H-back position. That productivity gave Riley an idea.
“Right after the Florida game he was thinking about moving me to running back full time just to do a lot of different things with me to create a lot of different matchups in the slot, do a lot of stuff,” Henderson said during a Thursday Zoom call with reporters.
Henderson is now working at the position heading into the April 24 spring game at Memorial Stadium.
He’s gained the notice of quarterback Spencer Rattler.
“Mikey, he's doing really well. Everybody's gotta clean up a couple mental things, especially from switching positions from H-back to running back. He's picked up on everything really well,” Rattler said. “He's a big dude. He can run. Take him out of the backfield, get the ball in his hands in space. That's how we've been utilizing him. He could do it all. He's another guy I'm really excited to see grow during the season. He's one of the guys I wanna see really pop off here during this next season.”
Henderson’s potential was evident in a Bedlam victory over Oklahoma State when he had three catches for 61 yards and 20 rushing yards on three carries.
“I would say it was a big confidence builder for myself,” Henderson said. “I always knew I had it in me, but to just go out there and finally show it on that stage in a game like that, that was a big confidence booster for me.”
Henderson said he wasn’t locked into the H-back position out of high school.
“When I was getting recruited, Lincoln already told me from the jump you’re not limited to one position. We’re going to move you around everywhere. You’ve got a skillset that not a lot of people have,” Henderson said. “They were going to do a lot of different things. I didn’t know they were going to move me to running back permanently, but I knew I was going to be getting carries. He told me he was going to do a lot of different things. I kinda had this envisioned what I’m doing now, doing a whole lot of different stuff. I knew this was going to happen.”
It wasn’t also a transition by position, he is also building a relationship with a new position coach.
DeMarco Murray is in his second season as the Sooners’ running backs coach. He’s been impressed with Henderson’s early development.
“Mikey's been great. He's a natural runner. He's a guy that in our room, once again, him and Eric (Gray), when it comes to receiving and route versatility, those two are probably the best,” Murray said. “That's what we want, once again, I want a guy who can run the rock as a runner, that's your job. But we want a guy that you can put out in slot, put outside to create matchups with linebackers and safeties that create a lot of mismatches, so Mikey's done a great job thus far.”
Henderson on Murray: “My relationship with Coach Murray is great. We had a great relationship before I even moved to his room just being on the offensive side of the ball. My relationship with him is great. He’s a good coach. He was a legend here, legend in the NFL. I just try to soak up all the information from him. He knows all the ins and outs. It’s been really good with him.”
Henderson’s popularity within the fan base seemed to grow each time he touched the ball, but the player is working to avoid that becoming a distraction.
“I don’t really get into all the social media and what the fans say. I just try to keep a level head,” he said. “My parents, my friends, for sure, they do all that. They let me know all the time. My mom lets me know all the time that the fans love you, for sure.”