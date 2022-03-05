Miguel Chavis proves himself to Brent Venables, joins OU coaching staff

NORMAN — The path to a position on a Power 5 coaching staff can be like threading a needle.

For decades, the graduate assistant route has promised the best results. Those fortunate enough to land a highly-coveted post know they need to do some impressive work in a short period of time, then hope it leads to something better.

The punishing hours combined with an unpredictable career path chases many away from the coaching ranks. Individual ability is great, but the fortunes and connections of mentors often are more important.

Miguel Chavis, Oklahoma's new defensive ends/outside linebackers coach, found himself at the right place at the right time. The former Clemson defensive lineman got into the profession because his former coach, Dabo Swinney, saw potential. A few years later, he became the right-hand man with the Tigers' Brent Venables and Todd Bates.

When Venables landed the Oklahoma head coaching job, he knew Chavis was essential for his staff, even though Chavis had never been a full-time coach.

“I sat in the staff room with him every day,” Venables said. “He coached a camp with us. He had some opportunities to coach, because of COVID and some things like that, as well, over the last few years. But just, you know when you know. You know it when you see it, and you know it when you don’t.”

Venables could have gone after only proven assistant coaches. OU has the money and prestige and Venables has the connections and respect to poach coaches from any staff.

But Venables saw a ton of potential in Chavis.

Chavis, who was heading toward a path in the ministry when his playing career ended, was a defensive analyst for five seasons at Clemson. Jobs like those allow young perspective coaches to prove themselves to someone like Venables.

Chavis had opportunities to take on-the-field coaching jobs elsewhere, but he was patient, and it paid off. It’s not just that he’s working under Venables; Chavis gets to continue working with Bates, OU’s new defensive tackles coach/assistant head coach. They started at Clemson at the same time.

“We have a very special bond, friendship, very unique,” Chavis said of Bates. “They started calling us salt and pepper. From our families doing life together, going to church together, recruiting together. I understand Todd. I understand the creature he is and vice versa. We are similar in a lot of ways and complement each other in other ways.”

Bates entered the profession a decade prior to Chavis. He had to work his way up as a high school assistant coach, then junior college and Jacksonville State before arriving at Clemson. He quickly saw Chavis was worth the mentoring effort.

“You could always see that his time was going to come and that he was ready for his moment when it did come because of the job that he did when he was working with me at Clemson,” Bates said. “It's been a thing of beauty just to see him interact with his players and take the things that he learned and pour it into people. That's what he always did.

"Miguel Chavis is an elite encourager, and that's something that I know. I know that he loves his players, and you can see that every day. He's very intentional about every word he says and about everything he does.”

How it translates to the Sooners remains unsure. Spring practice begins later this month.

“I have a lot of work to do,” Chavis said. “The job. The expectations. The standard. I’ve known him for five years. Just because I’ll be wearing the crimson and cream doesn’t mean the standard is any higher or lower. Working for Coach V is very demanding but man, it is so fulfilling. He just makes everyone around him so much better. I don’t know if my mind was racing as much as I was humbled and affirming.”