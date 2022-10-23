Midseason report: Will OU make a bowl game? What's been the positives and negatives? We break it down

NORMAN — Oklahoma enters the stretch run of the 2022 football season focused on a strong finish.

The program has a 4-3 record for the first time since the 2009 campaign. Then, the Sooners would end with a 8-5 mark in a season that was completed with a Sun Bowl trip.

While the team has seemingly been mathematically eliminated from the Big 12 championship hunt, there’s still plenty to play for, including setting a foundation for the Brent Venables era.

How did the team get here? OU beat writers Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman take a deep dive at the midway point.

Midseason superlatives

Offensive MVP: RB Eric Gray

During a season in which the Sooners have struggled for offensive consistency, no one has been more consistent than the fourth-year running back. Through seven games, Gray is up to 695 rushing yards on his way to a career-high with more touchdowns — five — than in any of his previous seasons in college football. The Tennessee transfer also sits third in the nation averaging 7.2 yards per attempt as of Week 8. — Eli Lederman

Defensive MVP: LB Danny Stutsman

The sophomore linebacker has grown quickly while learning his second offensive scheme in as many years. Stutsman currently leads the team with 62 tackles and 8.0 tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks. If not for Billy Bowman’s injury suffered against TCU during a kickoff, Bowman would likely by the easy choice for this role. Bowman’s 34 tackles ranks sixth on the team despite missing 2½ games. — Eric Bailey

Surprise standout: TE Brayden Willis

On the eve of fall camp in August, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby teased a more involved role for the fifth-year tight end. Seven games later, Willis is second among the Sooners in catches (20) and receiving yards (312) and is clear in the team lead for receiving touchdowns with five. He’s even got his own passing score at Nebraska in Week 3 to boot. An unquestioned leader for OU, Willis is matching that with heightened production in 2022. — Lederman

Top newcomer: QB Dillon Gabriel

This is the easiest decision. The UCF transfer showcased his importance to the football program with his return after missing seven quarters following a concussion in the TCU game. Gabriel has thrown for 1,618 yards this season with 13 touchdowns and only one interception. A highlight moment was his 61-yard scoring run at Nebraska. For OU to have a successful finish, he’ll have to continue to manage the offense at a high level. — Bailey

Three questions

What’s the top storyline from the first seven games?

Bailey: Things were never going to be seamless with the coaching transition. There were going to be growing pains. That was expected. What was unexpected was the magnitude of the Sooners’ drop from the unbeaten ranks.

When OU left Nebraska with a 49-14 win, the team was ranked No. 6 nationally and had a fierce defense that had only allowed a combined 30 points and three touchdowns en route to a 3-0 mark. The team is now giving up 31.0 points per game, which ranks 103rd out of 131 schools.

Venables’ legend evolved as Clemson’s defensive coordinator. He has the track record of success. It can happen at Oklahoma. But the timing will be interesting to watch.

Lederman: When OU was in free fall, Venables and Co. didn’t panic. Instead, they dug in. It was perhaps the most telling development from the first seven games of his young tenure in Norman.

Here’s a pair of statements the first-year head coach made on Oct. 11, three days after the Sooners’ 49-0 loss to Texas:

“You use maybe 20 years of experience, over a decade of excellence systematically,” he said.

“How we do what we do is a very proven system in how we’re practiced, how we train, how we meet, how we correct. All of those things. So I feel very good about that.”

Venables was speaking specifically on whether it was time to alter his defense. But he could have been talking about his program on the whole.

In the face of the first true on-field adversity of his second stint at OU, Venables stuck to the plan and stayed the course, for better or worse; after allowing 41, 55 and 49 points in three consecutive losses, the Sooners conceded 42 points to Kansas and backup quarterback Jason Bean in Week 7.

But in Venables’ response to the first rough patch of his head coaching career, we learned more about the Sooners’ coach and the program he intends to run than any individual game result has taught thus far.

What would represent progress over the final five games?

Lederman: Venables will naturally be judged heavily against his defenses. So what can OU’s at times fledgling defense do over the final five games of his debut season?

As the Sooners sat idle in Week 8, they entered the weekend last among Big 12 defenses in run defense, yards allowed, touchdowns allowed and sat ninth in the league giving up 31 points per game.

After three straight weeks of steady struggle, OU showed signs of progress in the 52-42 win over the Jayhawks before the bye week. The Sooners created turnovers, made tackles in the opposing backfield and got crucial stops against Kansas; all things OU had struggled to achieve during its three-game conference losing streak.

The question now is where the Sooners go from here.

Up first after the bye week is a trip to Iowa State to face a Cyclones team that boasts the conference’s lowest scoring offense. Also left on the schedule? Meetings with three of the Big 12’s top scoring offenses in Baylor (Nov. 5), West Virginia (Nov. 12) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 19).

How the Sooners’ defense fares over the final five games in 2022 will not only hold bearing on whether or not OU earns a bowl game appearance, but also on the tone that’s set ahead of Venables’ first full offseason.

Bailey: The continued development of execution — both from a physical and a mental standpoint.

The Sooners have struggled with physicality at times this season, especially at the point of attack. It improved during the Kansas game, but there needs to be that consistency especially against upcoming opponents like Baylor and Oklahoma State. Win the line of scrimmage – a good example would be the Nebraska game – and things get much easier for the entire team.

For all of Gabriel’s positives this season, it’s the missed throws at crucial times that have killed some drives. Is it the quarterback’s fault? Is it the route that’s run? It doesn’t matter. Execution on both ends is paramount.

Mentally, it’s just staying true to your coaching. Venables and his staff have mentioned often that one players trying to do something outside the box can impact the entire time. It’s important to stay disciplined, which on defense could keep an opponent’s play at two or three yards instead of an explosive play that feeds a scoring drive.

Will OU make a bowl game?

Bailey: Yes, the Sooners’ active bowl streak— second only to Georgia — will remain intact, but by how big a margin?

There’s no “layups” in the remaining five games. Iowa State, West Virginia and Texas Tech will be tough road opponents, while Baylor and OSU (despite being home games) will be battles. But I’m confident that OU will find a way to get to six regular-season victories.

Even if the Sooners are in a second-tier bowl game, that doesn’t matter for a program that would benefit greatly from 15 extra practices. It would allow Venables to focus on young players who rarely got reps during the regular season. Those players will need to make large jumps in an effort to contribute in 2023.

And who knows? Given the college football environment, a handful of OU players could opt out of the bowl game which would allow youth to take over the postseason game.

Lederman: Yes … probably.

The Sooners’ 52-point, offensive rebound offensive with Dillon Gabriel back under center against Kansas showed the heft and firepower this OU offense still holds. And the defense should get a boost from Bowman, if and when the sophomore safety returns for his first action since Oct. 1.

The two wins the Sooners need to gain bowl eligibility for a 24th season in a row should be attainable. But the road isn’t easy.

In the most top-to-bottom balanced Big 12 Conference in years, trips to Iowa State, West Virginia and Texas Tech will be as, if not more difficult than in seasons past. And nothing is guaranteed in November visits to Norman from 2021 Big 12 Championship participants Baylor and OSU.

Wherever expectations for OU stood back on Sept. 3, they’re changed now and chasing bowl eligibility is what sits in front of the Sooners. Venables put it best in the leadup to the Jayhawks’ visit in Week 7.