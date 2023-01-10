 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michigan transfer WR Andrel Anthony commits to Sooners out of the portal

  Updated
Michigan's Andrel Anthony dives but can't make a catch against Rutgers during the first quarter at SHI Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images/TNS)

 Rich Schultz/Getty Images North America/TNS

Oklahoma took a step toward addressing its need at the wide receiver position Tuesday with the addition of former Michigan pass catcher Andrel Anthony.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver announced his commitment to the Sooners via Twitter Tuesday afternoon, five days after declaring his intention to leave the Wolverines via the transfer portal.

Anthony choses OU over offers from Notre Dame, Miami and Texas A&M, among others. He comes to Norman in 2023 with two years of eligibility remaining.

Anthony was a consensus three-star recruit out of East Lansing High School (Mich.) in the class of 2021. 

In eight games as a freshman in 2021, he caught passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, bolstered heavily by a six-catch, 155-yard, two-touchdown performance at Michigan State. Anthony played 14 more games this fall and hauled in seven passes for 80 yards and a score in his sophomore season.

At OU, Anthony will join a receiving corps that’s been depleted since the close of the 2022 regular season.

Wide receivers Theo Wease, Brian Darby and Trevon West each hit the transfer portal prior to the Sooners’ Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl appearance. The position group took a more significant hit last week when leading receiver Marvin Mims declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

OU will return both Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops in 2023, but without Mims, Wease, tight end Brayden Willis and running back Eric Gray, the Sooners head into Year 2 under Brent Venables down 66.5% of its receiving production from 2022.

Anthony marks OU’s 10th commitment out of the transfer portal and the latest of three offensive additions along with tight end Austin Stogner (South Carolina) and offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer (Miami, Ohio).

With Anthony headed for Norman, the Sooners could still pursue receiving depth between now and the Jan. 18 transfer portal deadline for FBS players.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

