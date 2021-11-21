Men's basketball: Sooners fall to Utah State in Myrtle Beach Invitational championship game

Oklahoma didn’t get the Myrtle Beach Invitational championship it craved on Sunday, but first-year coach Porter Moser got an in-depth look into his roster.

Utah State rallied in the final minutes to claim a 73-70 title-game win over the Sooners at the eight-team event in Conway, South Carolina. It was the third game in a four-day stretch for OU.

The Sooners (4-1) led 64-58 with five minutes remaining when five different players missed 3-pointers on the team’s final possessions. OU only managed two layups down the stretch.

“We’re up six, under four (minutes), and we took three ill-advised 3s in a row. You have to understand time and score. It starts with me,” Moser said. “Just (get) used to understanding possessions and that’s the process of new coaches, new players, we’re all together and haven’t played a lot of games together.”

Oklahoma defeated East Carolina and Indiana State to advance to Sunday’s championship contest.

Moser admits he would have been surprised by his team’s execution if it was an older squad. But the newness contributed to the late-game mistakes.