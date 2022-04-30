 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Memorial grad Isaiah Thomas drafted by Cleveland Browns

  • Updated
  • 0
NFL Combine Football (copy)

Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas runs during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on March 5 in Indianapolis.

 Charlie Neibergall, AP

Former University of Oklahoma and Tulsa Memorial Chargers defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday night.

At No. 223, Thomas was the sixth of seven Sooners taken in the draft and the third to be taken by the Cleveland Browns, joining by defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey and receiver Michael Woods II.

Thomas was a standout, four-star recruit at Memorial. He was also a member of Memorial's 2017 5A state basketball championship.

The 6-foot-5 former Sooner played at OU from 2018-21 and was twice an All-Big 12 selection. He opted out of the 2021 Alamo Bowl, when the Sooners defeated Oregon 47-32. Thomas totaled 26.5 tackles-for-loss and 18.5 sacks in 81 career games at OU.

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: See the Bill Knight Automotive spring athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert