Memorial grad Isaiah Thomas drafted by Cleveland Browns

Former University of Oklahoma and Tulsa Memorial Chargers defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday night.

At No. 223, Thomas was the sixth of seven Sooners taken in the draft and the third to be taken by the Cleveland Browns, joining by defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey and receiver Michael Woods II.

Thomas was a standout, four-star recruit at Memorial. He was also a member of Memorial's 2017 5A state basketball championship.

The 6-foot-5 former Sooner played at OU from 2018-21 and was twice an All-Big 12 selection. He opted out of the 2021 Alamo Bowl, when the Sooners defeated Oregon 47-32. Thomas totaled 26.5 tackles-for-loss and 18.5 sacks in 81 career games at OU.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.