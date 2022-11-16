Meet Phil Owens, the OU Road Warrior who has attended 403 consecutive Sooners games

Phil Owens has watched Oklahoma football games from all four corners of the country — from Seattle to Miami and Syracuse to San Diego.

On Saturday, he will attend his 404th consecutive Sooners game. His Twitter handle (@OURoadWarrior) is appropriate for the miles he’s posted while cheering on his alma mater.

The 53-year-old lawyer from Oklahoma City began his streak in 1991. Through good times and bad, he’s rooted for the crimson-and-cream from the stands.

How long will this run last? He says 500 is a good round number. Plus, he jokes, his wife also wants him to have an end game.

It’s something that he does for his own enjoyment. He got his OU law degree in 1993, three years after earning his undergraduate degree. He’s always been a Sooners fan since his father took him to contests as a youngster.

A season-ticket holder, he always gets home tickets and, most of the time, will get road tickets from OU. Sometimes he’ll have to hunt road tickets down, but not as often as you’d think. The toughest ticket he chased was for the BCS Championship game against LSU in the Sugar Bowl in 2003.

Owens has witnessed football losses during the 1990s. He's also seen the team reach elite status after Bob Stoops was hired. Did those rough years help prepare him for the current state of the program?

“They prepared me all right. When we have a season like this, it’s actually in some ways better because all of the other stuff like (College Football Playoff) rankings and all that go out the window,” he said. “You can just take each game as its own thing and not a stepping stone on the way to something else.

“And when the game is over, you just move on to the next one. No worrying about some other team losing so we can move up, etc. It’s actually kind of liberating. And besides, it’s just a game.”

Owens spoke with the Tulsa World about some of his fondest memories from the three-decade long streak including Bedlam history (although he said “I have a personal rule against using the B-word to describe the OU-OSU football series. Something as lopsided as that doesn’t deserve to have a special name. We don’t have a special name for the Kansas or Iowa State series.”)

Memorable OU-OSU games

1990 (OU 31-17 win); 1999 (OU 44-7 win); 2003 (OU 52-9 win); 2012 (OU 51-48 win, OT); 2013 (OU 33-24 win).

Owens: “1990 was the year of the “Cale Mary.” The game was going to halftime and we let the clock run out … (OSU coach) Pat Jones called a timeout with two seconds left and they had to call everybody back on the field with two seconds left. Instead of punting, Cale Gundy threw a Hail Mary to Adrian Cooper, who was posted up at the goal line and we scored a touchdown.

“1999 was big before they’d beaten us the prior two years. 2003 was when Les Miles said ‘let her rip!’ and they had also beaten us two times in a row. 2012 and 2013 were really good, exciting games.”

Favorite OU wins

1999 (OU 51, Texas A&M 6); 2000 (OU 31, Nebraska 14); 2015 (OU 31, Tennesee 24, 2 OT); 2017 (OU 31, Ohio State 16); 2021 (OU 55, Texas 48).

Owens: “Texas A&M had beaten the tar out of us the two prior years and we turned around and beat the tar out of them. (Bob) Stoops ran that fake punt. That was just a satisfying game. The Nebraska win was probably my favorite, more than the national championship game because of the atmosphere. There were 40,000 people hanging around outside the stadium that didn’t have tickets. It was nothing like I’d seen before.

“Tennessee, it was the atmosphere. At Ohio State, the same thing, the atmosphere, the importance of the game and the way the game went. What happened after (with Baker Mayfield’s flag plant) was really satisfying. And then the Texas game from last year might have been the most entertaining football game that I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Toughest OU losses

2017 Rose Bowl (Georgia 54, OU 48, 2 OT); 1994 (Colorado 45, OU 7); 1996 (Kansas 52, OU 24); 1997 (Kansas 20, OU 17); 1998 (Texas 34, OU 3).

Owens: “The Rose Bowl, it was that damn squib kick, it was just the way it played out … I was really critical of (Lincoln Riley) and still am for not being more aggressive in the fourth quarter of that game and in overtime. When they kicked a field goal on the first possession of overtime, Riley should have said this game will end in one overtime and we’re going to score a touchdown or we’re going to lose … I truly believe we would have beaten Alabama and won a national championship if we got past that game. I don’t normally get frustrated when we lose but that one really got me.

“Colorado, the team just quit. It was 45-0 and I left the game early because I was so disgusted … the team was just cutting up on the sideline and cracking jokes and we were down 45-0. The 1997 game was just a microcosm of the John Blake era … we kicked a field goal to tie it but we didn’t have enough men on the line of scrimmage. We kicked it again and we got it blocked.”

Top opposing stadiums

Washington, Ohio State, Colorado, Arizona State, California

Owens: “Where Washington is, we took a boat to the game and did the whole “sail-gating thing” and it was really neat. Ohio State has a stadium like a church with stain-glasses windows. It’s old like ours, but had some ornate old-school stuff that I thought was really neat. Colorado is folded into the campus … I’ve been fascinated with the mountains in the background. I always like the look of the place.

“Arizona State, I’ve been to bowl games in that stadium and I like the stadium. It’s concrete and doesn’t have a lot of personality but it’s dropped between two mountains. Cal is on top of a mountain.”

Worst weather games

1991 at Nebraska, 1997 Texas A&M, 1998 at Texas A&M

Owens: “It was 33 degrees and raining hard at Nebraska. The ramps in the stadium were covered with ice. I would have much preferred if it was four degrees colder and snowing. There was no way to stay dry. It was miserable. The Texas A&M game (in 1998) was in a driving downpour and we got shut out to boot. In 1997, it was just freezing cold and then they blew us out.”