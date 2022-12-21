Meet Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class with fast facts of the newcomers

DE ADEPOJU ADEBAWORE
Height/Weight: 6-4, 240 pounds
Hometown/School: Kansas City, Mo. (North Kansas City High School)
Star rating: 5 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)
One of the highlighted players on the Sooners’ recruiting class, he’s the younger brother of Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore, who will be an NFL draft prospect this spring.
QB JACKSON ARNOLD
Height/Weight: 6-1, 205 pounds
Hometown/School: Denton, Texas (Denton Guyer High School)
Star rating: 5 stars (247Sports); 5 stars (Rivals)
Arnold spent his early childhood in Georgia and grew up admiring Bulldogs quarterbacks like Matt Stafford, Aaron Murray and Jake Fromm. He is the top ranked prospect in Brent Venables’ second recruiting class at OU.
OL JOSHUA BATES
Height/Weight: 6-3, 205 pounds
Hometown/School: Durango, Colo. (Durango High School)
Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)
Bates gave his verbal pledge to OU on Aug. 13, 2021 and is the lone remaining Lincoln Riley-era commit in the Sooners’ 2023 class.
WR KEYON BROWN
Height/Weight: 6-2, 188 pounds
Hometown/School: Tallahassee, Fla. (James Rickards High School)
Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)
Brown is a close friend of four-star cornerback commit Makari Vickers, who listed Brown among the factors in his decision to pick OU in August over Alabama and Michigan, among others.
LB LEWIS CARTER
Height/Weight: 6-0, 205 pounds
Hometown/School: Tampa, Fla. (Tampa Catholic School)
Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)
Carter’s versatility on defense could make him a key point of the Sooners’ future. His size seems ideal for the CHEETAH position, but any added weight could make him an inside linebacker.
DB KENDEL DOLBY
Height/Weight: 5-11, 180 pounds
Hometown/School: Springfield, Ohio (Springfield High School, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M)
Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)
After spending two seasons at NEO, Dolby comes to OU as the No. 1 junior college cornerback in the nation, per 247Sports. He’ll arrive in Norman next month as a mid-year enrollee.
OL CAYDEN GREEN
Height/Weight: 6-5, 315 pounds
Hometown/School: Lee’s Summit, Missouri (Lee’s Summit North High School)
Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)
Green drew attention from offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh with some social media videos featuring his workout routines during COVID, when face-to-face visits were not allowed.
RB KALIB HICKS
Height/Weight: 5-11, 195 pounds
Hometown/School: Denton, Texas (Ryan High School)
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)
Hicks drew scholarship offers from some of college football’s best, including Alabama, Penn State and Ole Miss. His addition will be important in a running back room looking for depth.
OL LOGAN HOWLAND
Height/Weight: 6-7, 280 pounds
Hometown/School: Princeton, N.J. (Hun School)
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)
Howland moved from tight end for offensive tackle during his senior season. One of the more recent OU offensive lineman to make a similar move in high school? Bobby Evans, who currently is on the Los Angeles Rams roster.
ATH JACOBE JOHNSON
Height/Weight: 6-3, 183 pounds
Hometown/School: Mustang (Mustang High School)
Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)
Johnson was a two-way star playing wide receiver and defensive back under coach Lee Blankenship at Mustang. Recruited by the likes of Alabama and Deion Sanders’ Jackson State, and told he could play both ways at Michigan, Johnson is expected to begin his OU career in the Sooners’ secondary.
DL DERRICK LEBLANC
Height/Weight: 6-4, 265 pounds
Hometown/School: Kissimmee, Fla. (Osceola High School)
Derri: 4 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)
LeBlanc is one of seven Sooners commits set to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3, 2023, along with Jackson Arnold, Lewis Carter, Adepoju Adebawore, Cayden Green, Jaquaize Pettaway, Lewis Carter and Jaquaize Pettaway.
ATH ERIK McCARTY
Height/Weight: 6-2, 180 pounds
Hometown/School: McAlester (McAlester High School)
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)
McCarty is one of the state’s top recruits this season, but will have to overcome a knee injury suffered during the Class 5A playoffs. He rushed for nearly 5,000 yards during his high school career.
DB DAEH MCCULLOUGH
Height/Weight: 6-2, 200 pounds
Hometown/School: South Bend, Ind. (St. Joseph’s High School)
Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)
McCullough was committed to Cincinnati before he flipped to the Sooners on Dec. 12. He is the younger brother of Dasan McCullough, the Indiana transfer who also committed to OU on Dec. 12.
TE KADE McINTYRE
Height/Weight: 6-4, 210 pounds
Hometown/School: Fremont, Neb. (Archbishop Bergan High School)
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)
McIntyre comes from a blue-collar town of Fremont (population 27,000), where he had 6 a.m. workouts with his athletic trainer/father while in second grade.
LB SAMUEL OMOSIGHO
Height/Weight: 6-1, 208 pounds
Hometown/School: Crandall, Texas (Crandall High School)
Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)
Omosigho had an outstanding career as a high-school wide receiver, but his size and speed could make him an athletic defender in Brent Venables’ system.
OL HEATH OZAETA
Height/Weight: 6-6, 300 pounds
Hometown/School: Snoqualmire, Wash. (Mount Si High School)
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)
Ozaeta is one of two 2023 commits from the state of Washington state alongside four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner. The Sooners have not signed a high school prospect from Washington since at least 2000.
WR JAQUAIZE PETTAWAY
Height/Weight: 5-11, 170 pounds
Hometown/School: Houston, Texas (Langham High School)
Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)
The top skill position player in OU’s 2023 class, Pettaway is the brother of former TCU linebacker Jayvhion Gipson, who spent the 2022 season at New Mexico State.
LB PHIL PICCIOTTI
Height/Weight: 6-3, 225 pounds
Hometown/School: Perkasie, Penn. (IMG Academy)
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)
The Philadelphia-area star, who headed south to play at the IMG Academy in Florida, created some fireworks by committing to Oklahoma on July 4.
RB DAYLAN SMOTHERS
Height/Weight: 5-11, 182 pounds
Hometown/School: Charlotte, N.C. (West Charlotte High School)
Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)
Smothers, who received late recruiting runs from N.C. State and Ole Miss, will add depth to Oklahoma’s running backs room.
DB MAKARI VICKERS
Height/Weight: 6-1, 180 pounds
Hometown/School: Quincy, Fla. (Robert F. Munroe Day School)
Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)
Growing up just outside of Tallahassee, Fla., Vickers grew up admiring Florida State defensive backs such as Jalen Ramsey and Asante Samuel Jr. before choosing OU over Alabama and Michigan.
DB JASIAH WAGONER
Height/Weight: 5-11, 170 pounds
Hometown/School: Spanaway, Wash. (Spanaway Lake High School)
Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)
Committed to the Sooners since July 25th, Wagoner reportedly received late interest from Colorado after Deion Sanders’ hiring earlier this month. Wagoner is the third-highest ranked defensive back in the Sooners’ 2023 class.
DE TAYLOR WEIN
Height/Weight: 6-5, 235 pounds
Hometown/School: Nolensville, Tenn. (Nolensville High School)
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)
OU was the first Power 5 program to offer Wein, who committed to the Sooners following an official to Norman for OU’s Bedlam win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 19.
