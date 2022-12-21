Meet Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class with fast facts of the newcomers

DE ADEPOJU ADEBAWORE

Height/Weight: 6-4, 240 pounds

Hometown/School: Kansas City, Mo. (North Kansas City High School)

Star rating: 5 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)

One of the highlighted players on the Sooners’ recruiting class, he’s the younger brother of Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore, who will be an NFL draft prospect this spring.

QB JACKSON ARNOLD

Height/Weight: 6-1, 205 pounds

Hometown/School: Denton, Texas (Denton Guyer High School)

Star rating: 5 stars (247Sports); 5 stars (Rivals)

Arnold spent his early childhood in Georgia and grew up admiring Bulldogs quarterbacks like Matt Stafford, Aaron Murray and Jake Fromm. He is the top ranked prospect in Brent Venables’ second recruiting class at OU.

OL JOSHUA BATES

Height/Weight: 6-3, 205 pounds

Hometown/School: Durango, Colo. (Durango High School)

Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)

Bates gave his verbal pledge to OU on Aug. 13, 2021 and is the lone remaining Lincoln Riley-era commit in the Sooners’ 2023 class.

WR KEYON BROWN

Height/Weight: 6-2, 188 pounds

Hometown/School: Tallahassee, Fla. (James Rickards High School)

Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)

Brown is a close friend of four-star cornerback commit Makari Vickers, who listed Brown among the factors in his decision to pick OU in August over Alabama and Michigan, among others.

LB LEWIS CARTER

Height/Weight: 6-0, 205 pounds

Hometown/School: Tampa, Fla. (Tampa Catholic School)

Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)

Carter’s versatility on defense could make him a key point of the Sooners’ future. His size seems ideal for the CHEETAH position, but any added weight could make him an inside linebacker.

DB KENDEL DOLBY

Height/Weight: 5-11, 180 pounds

Hometown/School: Springfield, Ohio (Springfield High School, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M)

Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

After spending two seasons at NEO, Dolby comes to OU as the No. 1 junior college cornerback in the nation, per 247Sports. He’ll arrive in Norman next month as a mid-year enrollee.

OL CAYDEN GREEN

Height/Weight: 6-5, 315 pounds

Hometown/School: Lee’s Summit, Missouri (Lee’s Summit North High School)

Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)

Green drew attention from offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh with some social media videos featuring his workout routines during COVID, when face-to-face visits were not allowed.

RB KALIB HICKS

Height/Weight: 5-11, 195 pounds

Hometown/School: Denton, Texas (Ryan High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

Hicks drew scholarship offers from some of college football’s best, including Alabama, Penn State and Ole Miss. His addition will be important in a running back room looking for depth.

OL LOGAN HOWLAND

Height/Weight: 6-7, 280 pounds

Hometown/School: Princeton, N.J. (Hun School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

Howland moved from tight end for offensive tackle during his senior season. One of the more recent OU offensive lineman to make a similar move in high school? Bobby Evans, who currently is on the Los Angeles Rams roster.

ATH JACOBE JOHNSON

Height/Weight: 6-3, 183 pounds

Hometown/School: Mustang (Mustang High School)

Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)

Johnson was a two-way star playing wide receiver and defensive back under coach Lee Blankenship at Mustang. Recruited by the likes of Alabama and Deion Sanders’ Jackson State, and told he could play both ways at Michigan, Johnson is expected to begin his OU career in the Sooners’ secondary.

DL DERRICK LEBLANC

Height/Weight: 6-4, 265 pounds

Hometown/School: Kissimmee, Fla. (Osceola High School)

Derri: 4 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

LeBlanc is one of seven Sooners commits set to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3, 2023, along with Jackson Arnold, Lewis Carter, Adepoju Adebawore, Cayden Green, Jaquaize Pettaway, Lewis Carter and Jaquaize Pettaway.

ATH ERIK McCARTY

Height/Weight: 6-2, 180 pounds

Hometown/School: McAlester (McAlester High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

McCarty is one of the state’s top recruits this season, but will have to overcome a knee injury suffered during the Class 5A playoffs. He rushed for nearly 5,000 yards during his high school career.

DB DAEH MCCULLOUGH

Height/Weight: 6-2, 200 pounds

Hometown/School: South Bend, Ind. (St. Joseph’s High School)

Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)

McCullough was committed to Cincinnati before he flipped to the Sooners on Dec. 12. He is the younger brother of Dasan McCullough, the Indiana transfer who also committed to OU on Dec. 12.

TE KADE McINTYRE

Height/Weight: 6-4, 210 pounds

Hometown/School: Fremont, Neb. (Archbishop Bergan High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

McIntyre comes from a blue-collar town of Fremont (population 27,000), where he had 6 a.m. workouts with his athletic trainer/father while in second grade.

LB SAMUEL OMOSIGHO

Height/Weight: 6-1, 208 pounds

Hometown/School: Crandall, Texas (Crandall High School)

Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)

Omosigho had an outstanding career as a high-school wide receiver, but his size and speed could make him an athletic defender in Brent Venables’ system.

OL HEATH OZAETA

Height/Weight: 6-6, 300 pounds

Hometown/School: Snoqualmire, Wash. (Mount Si High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

Ozaeta is one of two 2023 commits from the state of Washington state alongside four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner. The Sooners have not signed a high school prospect from Washington since at least 2000.

WR JAQUAIZE PETTAWAY

Height/Weight: 5-11, 170 pounds

Hometown/School: Houston, Texas (Langham High School)

Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)

The top skill position player in OU’s 2023 class, Pettaway is the brother of former TCU linebacker Jayvhion Gipson, who spent the 2022 season at New Mexico State.

LB PHIL PICCIOTTI

Height/Weight: 6-3, 225 pounds

Hometown/School: Perkasie, Penn. (IMG Academy)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)

The Philadelphia-area star, who headed south to play at the IMG Academy in Florida, created some fireworks by committing to Oklahoma on July 4.

RB DAYLAN SMOTHERS

Height/Weight: 5-11, 182 pounds

Hometown/School: Charlotte, N.C. (West Charlotte High School)

Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)

Smothers, who received late recruiting runs from N.C. State and Ole Miss, will add depth to Oklahoma’s running backs room.

DB MAKARI VICKERS

Height/Weight: 6-1, 180 pounds

Hometown/School: Quincy, Fla. (Robert F. Munroe Day School)

Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)

Growing up just outside of Tallahassee, Fla., Vickers grew up admiring Florida State defensive backs such as Jalen Ramsey and Asante Samuel Jr. before choosing OU over Alabama and Michigan.

DB JASIAH WAGONER

Height/Weight: 5-11, 170 pounds

Hometown/School: Spanaway, Wash. (Spanaway Lake High School)

Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)

Committed to the Sooners since July 25th, Wagoner reportedly received late interest from Colorado after Deion Sanders’ hiring earlier this month. Wagoner is the third-highest ranked defensive back in the Sooners’ 2023 class.

DE TAYLOR WEIN

Height/Weight: 6-5, 235 pounds

Hometown/School: Nolensville, Tenn. (Nolensville High School)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 4 stars (Rivals)