NORMAN — Sailing past Hofstra, Missouri and Cal, Oklahoma (54-1) extended its best-in-the-nation win streak to 46 and booked a ticket to its 13th straight Super Regional appearance over the weekend.

Up next, the No. 1-overall seed Sooners welcome No. 16-seed Clemson to Marita Hynes Field after the Tigers outlasted Auburn in a 5-1 win Sunday to reach the Super Regional round for a second spring in a row.

Here's five things to know about the Tigers before they venture to Norman for the best-of-three series beginning at 1 p.m. Friday:

1. Clemson is new to this all of this

The Tigers have charted a rapid ascent within the national softball landscape since the program opened its first campaign in the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season.

Across four seasons, Clemson owns an all-time record of 154-43 and has reached the NCAA Tournament in every completed season since the program was established. The Tigers come to Norman with a record of 49-10 and finished third in the ACC regular season conference standings this spring.

2. Head coach John Rittman

When then-Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich launched the Tigers' softball program in 2017, he tasked an established name with leading the program in its infancy.

Enter John Rittman.

The 59-year-old coach led Stanford to 16 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and a pair of trips to the Women's College World Series from 1997-2014. He later spent two stints with the United States National Team and time with Kansas' softball program before taking over at Clemson in 2020.

3. USA Softball College Player of the Year finalist Valerie Cagle

If there's a pitcher capable of slowing the Sooners' surging offense, it might be Clemson's two-way star.

Cagle comes to Norman with a 25-6 record, a 1.20 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 186.0 inning this spring. At the plate, she ranks fifth nationally hitting .467 with 19 home runs and 56 RBI.

4. Tigers' pitching depth

There's more to Clemson's pitching than Cagle. Behind her, the Tigers have three pitchers carrying sub-2.00 ERAs in Brook McCubbin, Regan Spencer and Millie Thompson.

Clemson boasts the ACC's best pitching staff in 2023. The Norman Super Regional should provide a juicy matchup of offense vs defense.

5. McKenzie Clark

The junior outfielder ranks second among Clemson hitters with 12 home runs and sits third on the team batting .341 this season and the Tigers' most dangerous bat behind Cagle.

Clark has walked 32 times this spring. This weekend, she'll face a pitching staff with the nation's fourth-best strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.76) in 2023.