Meet L'Damian Washington, Oklahoma's interim wide receivers coach

Following the sudden resignation of Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy Sunday night, Sooners coach Brent Venables announced offensive analyst L’Damian Washington as Gundy’s interim replacement on his coaching staff.

So who is OU’s new wide receivers coach?

Washington, who spent four seasons as wide receiver at the University of Missouri from 2010-13, joined Venables’ staff in January as an offensive analyst and assistant receivers coach.

Prior to his arrival in Norman, the 31-year-old coached receivers at Southern University in 2021 after spending time at his alma mater as Missouri’s Director of Player Development under coach Eli Drinkwitz. Washington spent two seasons as head coach West Middle School in Columbia, Mo. in 2019 and 2020.

As a player, Washington caught 100 passes got 1,735 yards and 15 touchdowns in 50 career games and was a captain for Missouri in 2013 when the Tigers claimed an SEC East title. Washington caught a 45-yard touchdown pass against OU in a 38-28 defeat to the Sooners in Norman in 2011. He graduated from Missouri with a degree in psychology.

Washington went undrafted in the spring of 2014 but had stints with seven NFL organizations from 2014-15 including the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs before landing in the Canadian Football League and later the short-lived Alliance of American Football. Washington’s final stop with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks in the spring of 2020.

Born and raised in Shreveport, La., Washington’s is a story of perseverance. His father was murdered when Washington was six years old. At 15, he lost his mother, Sonya, from a stroke following a high school basketball game. Washington began working as a motivational speaker following his time at Missouri.