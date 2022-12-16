Meet Kade McIntyre, OU's blue-collar commit, who set football foundation with 6 a.m. workouts

FREMONT, Neb. — The drive into Fremont, Nebraska takes you past farm silos and tall factories with smoke bellowing high into the sky.

While searching for Archbishop Bergan Catholic School — located in the middle of the town and Dodge County seat, about 40 miles northwest of Omaha and population 27,000 — it’s easy to marvel in the quiet streets. The roads lead visitors to a private school that takes up a square block and flows into the neighborhood.

It’s easy to describe this as a blue-collar town. “Sweat equity” is a term Oklahoma coach Brent Venables often uses to describe his players’ investment. And Kade McIntrye, an OU commitment to the 2023 recruiting class, fits that mold.

The incoming tight end has been a hard worker since a second grader. Having a father who is a personal trainer and set up 6 a.m. workouts will do that for you.

“My mom and dad are insanely blue collar and work so hard for everything they’ve gotten,” McIntyre proudly said during an in-school visit with the Tulsa World. “They’ve sacrificed so much for me and my siblings throughout our life. They’ve had to do so much extra work and have worked so hard.”

There were several schools after McIntyre when he made his decision to attend Oklahoma. Last June, he chose OU over Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Why the Sooners?

“It was just the personable aspect,” he said. “There were so many schools that were very personable, but it was just different. The atmosphere was full of energy. People would run out of rooms and say it’s nice to meet you. That’s just the culture that you are building.”

The recruiting process isn’t new to the McIntyres. Kade’s older brother Koa McIntyre is a freshman defensive back at Wyoming.

Josh and Lori McIntyre felt the same thing as their son during that initial visit to Norman. They were wowed and knew it was a perfect fit.

“It just met all of us dreams and expectations,” Josh McIntyre said. “Everyone involved in the program was top-notch.”

During a dinner with defensive coordinator Ted Roof and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley (at the time, they didn’t know if the future OU player was going to be on offense or defense), Kade told his parents that Oklahoma was the place he wanted to go.

There was a problem. He still had four more recruiting trips to make, including a visit to Iowa on the next day. Roof reminded the family — probably only half-joking — that the Kade could commit that moment.

“We agreed that, by far, this is the most amazing thing. But as parents, we should seek this out,” Josh McIntyre said. “We flew out from Norman to Iowa City the same weekend. Everybody at Iowa was absolutely amazing, but we felt like we were cheating on Oklahoma.”

While in an Iowa City hotel room, Kade McIntyre called Venables to tell him about his commitment. The OU coach, who was running stadium stairs, stopped his workout to celebrate.

Lori McIntyre joked: “We laugh when we talk about it now. He says he should have just committed over his big steak (at Oklahoma).”

McIntyre rushed for 540 yards and caught 41 passes for 413 yards with 16 total touchdowns during his senior season, according to MaxPreps statistics. He also had 73 tackles with 4.5 sacks in 2022.

Recently, McIntyre said Nebraska did send some feelers out through mutual parties. But he told them his commitment was final.

“I appreciated you reaching out and having confidence in my talent, but I think I’m going to stay at Oklahoma because that’s my best fit,” he said.

Faith, family and football are often coined when describing personal goals. It works with McIntyre’s Catholic school upbringing, learning from his older brother and taking part in a sport he’s played since a tyke.

He’s also excited about making his younger brother Kobe proud. The sixth-grader is a huge OU fan and got a thrill with Finley made a recent visit to his elementary school.

Josh and Lori McIntyre are proud parents. It is is difficult for anyone with college-bound children to say goodbye. But the McIntyres understand he has the tools to success.

“He just cares about other people deeply and wants the best for everybody around him,” Lori McIntyre said. “He’s a family man to the core. We’re going to miss the heck out of him.

“I think that’s a product of us putting such an emphasis on family and making sure we give our kids everything we can and show them that if you work really hard and you want something really bad, you can do it.”