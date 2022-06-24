MCWS notebook: OU, Ole Miss set for clash of underdogs for a national title in Omaha

The 2022 College World Series championship series features a matchup of underdogs in Omaha, Neb.

Among those involved who sees the similarities between Oklahoma and Ole Miss is Sooners catcher Jimmy Crooks.

“They have a chip on their shoulder, and so do we,” the redshirt sophomore said. “Yeah, they had a real tough journey. They were the last four in, and they've been battling their way all the way here. Same with us.”

Since OU’s NCAA Regional trip to Florida earlier this month, coach Skip Johnson has referred to his team as a pack of “David’s” toppling a series of respective Goliath’s. On Saturday on Charles Schwab Field, the Sooners meet another David against the Rebels in Game 1 of the MCWS final.

Game 1 of the championship series begins at 6 p.m. on ESPN followed by Game 2 at 2 p.m. Sunday. Game 3, if necessary, will be played Monday at 6 p.m.

OU’s arrival to its first MCWS championship weekend since 1994 marks the Sooners’ latest step in an unlikely journey to the precipice of a national title in 2022. Johnson and Co. sat 18-12 on the year in mid-April before tearing wins in 27 of its last 37 games, including a Big 12 Conference Championship, NCAA Regional and Super Regional victories and a flawless stretch to date at the MCWS.

Now the lone remaining unbeaten from the original field of eight teams, OU’s underdog tag is beginning to fade. The Sooners’ approach headed into the national title bout with Ole Miss, however, isn’t budging.

“Well, they're going to play the game one pitch at a time and try to play against the baseball," Johnson, the fifth-year coach, said of his team. “That's what we talk about. That's what we do. They're going to pick each other up. It's going to be fun.

“It's fun watching those guys play. As a coach, you're just like a bus driver. You're just trying to figure out who's going to be on the bus and they're going to give you effort. That's all you can ask out of them.”

Like the Sooners, coach Mike Bianco’s Rebels have charted a rocky path to the championship weekend.

Ranked No. 1 in the country on March 22, Ole Miss swooned in SEC conference play. From March 25 to April 30, Ole Miss recorded 15 losses in 23 games. In late May, the Rebels made an early exit from the SEC tournament with a first-round defeat to Vanderbilt.

Despite the late season stumble, the Rebels scraped into the postseason on Memorial Day as the final at-large big in the field. Since then, Ole Miss has won eight of its last nine en route to the MCWS final.

“I think it's a lot about belief,” Rebels senior Justin Bench said. “I think all 40 guys we had on our team at the time, we never stopped believing. We're here now, and the NCAA put us in. Now we're playing for a national championship.”

This weekend, the pair of one-time underdogs duke it out for a national title in Omaha.

OU’s pitching plans

Johnson confirmed Friday morning that redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett (10-3) will start Game 1 on the mound for the Sooners.

Bennett made his lone MCWS appearance in OU’s opener against Texas A&M on June 17, allowing four runs on five hits with no walks in his lone MCWS appearance. In four outings since the NCAA postseason began on June 3, Bennett has given up 12 runs on 24 hits and four walks with 20 strikeouts in 20 ⅔ innings pitched.

Redshirt freshman Cade Horton (5-2) is slated to pitch Game 2 Sunday afternoon. The right-hander from Norman fanned 11 Notre Dame batters and allowed two runs over 6.0 innings in the Sooners’ June 19th win over the Fighting Irish.

Three games into its MCWS run, OU has yet to call upon some of its most-used bullpen arms in 2022. Each of Carter Campbell, Carson Atwood, Chazz Martinez and Ben Abram — four of the five OU pitchers to make 20-plus appearances this spring — are still waiting for their first outings in Omaha.

On Friday, Johnson was asked if he had any concern calling upon the group of rested, but not yet tested relievers.

“A little bit but not much,” Johnson said. “You just pound the strike zone is the biggest thing. They're not going to lose any rhythm. They've been in their own bullpens.”

Short rest for Ole Miss

First pitch of Saturday’s Game 1 is set to begin approximately 48 hours after the Rebels finished off Arkansas to secure a spot in the championship series Thursday evening.

So while Johnson has his pitching plans in order, Ole Miss still has some figuring out to do.

“We're not sure who we'll go with,” Bianco, the 22nd year coach, said. “Obviously a little short rest, I don't think it's not manageable, but we weren't sure how we were going to use the pitchers. We're just trying to get through last night's game.”

The Rebels turned to Dylan DeLucia in Thursday’s elimination game and the junior righty delivered with seven strikeouts in a four-hit, complete-game shutout. In his other MCWS start, against Auburn on June 18, DeLucia (8-2) struck out seven and allowed one run over 7 ⅔ innings.

Freshman left-hander Hunter Elliot (5-3) last pitched against Arkansas on Monday, allowing three runs on six hits over 6 1.3 innings.

Bianco does not expect either DeLucia or Elliot available for Game 1.

“I don't think it's fair to Hunter or any of the other pitchers that we could possibly pitch tomorrow,” he said. “Certainly Hunter is going to either pitch Saturday or Sunday. We'll just get to practice today, let him stretch, let him throw a little bit and we certainly want to make sure that he's ready and capable.”

Battle of future SEC teams

Sometime between Saturday night and 2025, OU will join Ole Miss in the SEC and begin life in college baseball’s most competitive conference.

In the weekend championship series, the Sooners have their latest opportunity to prove they’ll belong when they arrive with Texas to the league that’s produced seven national champions since 2009.

OU has already held its own against future conference foes in recent weeks. The Sooners went on the road and topped Florida in the Gainesville Regional on the first weekend of June. And since arriving to Charles Schwab Field, OU has a pair of wins over Texas A&M. Against Ole Miss, the Sooners meet the ultimate test to show they can hang with the best of the SEC.

“I think almost all the SEC teams are powerhouses,” redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway said. “They're really good at recruiting. They've got all the facilities and all that stuff. They bring a lot to the table. They're hard competition, a lot of talent, a lot of strength”

“In college baseball it's about winning,” he continued. “I think Texas and Oklahoma are going to fit just right in with the SEC. I don't think we're going to make it bigger than it is.”

Asked about the OU’s eventual jump to a new conference ahead of OU’s biggest series in nearly 30 years, Johnson kept his focus on the moment.

“Our conference was a really good conference this year and it has been for the last 15 years that I've been in it,” he said. “We're just looking forward to the opportunity, and going to the SEC is a new step moving forward.”

