MCWS notebook: Oklahoma balancing baseball and once-in-a-lifetime trip to Omaha

Enjoying the moment

Since opening day, Oklahoma’s goal has been to play in the Men’s College World Series.

Now that the team has made it, how important is it to not be satisfied with just making it to Omaha while balancing the task at hand?

“That's a pretty tough question. I don't know,” OU’s Tanner Tredaway said during a Thursday press conference. “We just try to stay in the moment. I think we enjoy this. We embrace this. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I think we all understand that. But more than anything we're here to make a statement. We were here to make a statement in the regional. We were here to make a statement in the Super. And now we're here in Omaha to make a statement.

“I think everybody knows what our main goal is, but definitely enjoy and embrace all this.”

Oklahoma (42-22) will face Texas A&M (42-18) at 1 p.m. Friday at Charles Schwab Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Calling the game will be Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Ben McDonald and Dani Wexelman.

Swiping bases

Oklahoma has posted 142 stolen bases this season, which is the Sooners' most since the 1989 team registered 168 stolen bases.

Peyton Graham (32 steals) and Tredaway (23) lead the Sooners in stolen bases.

When did the decision to create action on the base paths begin?

“I think it puts pressure on the pitcher. If you can put pressure on the pitcher, it helps him elevate the ball at times, get behind in counts, get into advantage counts and stuff like that,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “Coach (Clay) Overcash and Coach (Clay) Van Hook and myself sat down during COVID and we tried to figure out, we need to get more athletic and try to put some pressure on some defenses. And getting Reggie (Willits) this year, one of the best base-running coaches around, really started the offense.

“The good thing about what I do is I just go to practice, go down to the tunnel and go straight to the bullpen because I have hard enough time teaching them how to throw strikes. So I think it puts the fun in it. And our whole coaching staff feeds off each other of trying to teach kids how to play baseball, our type of baseball and our identity, being aggressive.”

Preparing for the Sooners

Texas A&M’s Troy Claunch and Nathan Dettmer were asked about facing Oklahoma.

“Any team you face here is going to be extremely good. We talked about it all the time. They're either really good, really hot or both. I would say Oklahoma is both right now,” Claunch said.

Added Dettmer: “We can get all the information in the world, but at the end of the day we've got to perform, and it's all about us. And I know this might be one of the last times the 2022 Aggie baseball team puts on a uniform, so we'll give it all we have every game.”

Getting the start

Dettmer will get the start against Oklahoma, according to Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle.

The right-hander is 5-2 this season with a 4.75 ERA.

OU coach Skip Johnson didn’t reveal his Friday starter. Ace Jake Bennett has typically thrown the first game of the Sooners’ series this season.

Johnson went to a usual analogy when asked who he is planning to throw.

“When my dad passed away in 2011, he had a cowboy hat, that's how he paid his bills,” Johnson said. “They were in a cowboy hat. He just pulled it out. That's what I'll be doing. I'll put all the names in a cowboy hat and pull it out and find out who is going to pitch tomorrow.”

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

