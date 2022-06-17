MCWS Notebook: Kyler Murray visits with former team before OU's game

Visiting old friends: Former Oklahoma baseball star Kyler Murray was in attendance for the Sooners’ 13-8 win over Texas A&M at the Men’s College World Series.

He spoke to the team before the Friday afternoon victory. How did that come about?

“When you have an ex-player like him come back, you know you've done something to carve your name on his heart, that he shows that he cares about us, because we cared about him,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “We showed him how much we cared about him. He's going to show how much he cares about us.

“I get emotional about it because that's what it's really about. It's about relationships. Like those guys and all the other players that's played with me and all the other coaches I've coached with.”

What did Murray, who played the 2018 season at Oklahoma, say to the team?

“Kyler told us this is every kid's dream. And don't play tight just because you're in it. I think we did a really good job of it. I don't know if it was his doing or us doing that, but it definitely didn't hurt, an athlete of that caliber talking to us, and for him understanding the moment,” OU reliever Trevin Michael said.

Murray, the Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback and a former Heisman Trophy winner, was drafted as the ninth overall pick during the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft.

Getting Sandlin work: David Sandlin typically has been the Sooners’ second-day starter. For the first time this season, he was brought out of the bullpen in the seventh inning.

Sandlin struggled, lasting just one-third an inning and allowing four earned runs and two hits while facing five batters.

“I wanted to get David out there for an inning, just to get him out there,” Johnson said. “No better time to get him out there, he's probably going to start the third game, to get him comfortable. Whatever happened, it didn't matter.”

Trevin Michael threw the final 2⅔ innings to earn his 11th save this season.

Big moment for OU: Oklahoma is trying for a sweep of the Men’s College World Series and the Women’s College World Series.

What does Johnson think about the success of the two programs?

“I'll take the center fielder (Jayda Coleman). If we could bring their center fielder to play for us and the girl (Jocelyn Alo) that hits all the home runs. Goodness, it's fun,” Johnson said. “Patty (Gasso) does a great job. She's a first-class coach. And going over there and watching them play in the regional was really amazing. They had a really good team.

“That's what the University of Oklahoma is about. It's a family environment. You talk to everybody around it, the coaches talk to each other. I sat in the regional championship game with Porter Moser and watched the game. It’s what it’s about.

“We get texts all the time. Coach Venables calls, we win the Big 12 Championship. That's what we do.”

Youngsters growing up: Jackson Nicklaus hit the first OU grand slam in the MCWS during the fourth inning.

The Sooners have depended on freshmen like Wallace Clark, John Spikerman and Nicklaus during this postseason run.

What’s it been like being a first-year player going through this?

“I'm really close with John Spikerman. Probably my best friend on my team. We hang out a lot … we had to download about everything. We chat about what's going on, how we're feeling, how to stay loose, how to experiment, how to take everything head on and stay under control, because it's easy to get under control at this stage, being this young,” Nicklaus said.

“But, like we said earlier, ride the wave. We know we'll struggle and have highs and lows. Just trying to maintain a steady pace.”

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

