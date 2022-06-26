MCWS notebook: Chaotic sixth-inning interference call shifted momentum in Sooners' loss to Ole Miss

Upon further review

Oklahoma’s first scoring opportunity was wiped away by an umpire’s video review during Sunday’s 4-2 loss to Ole Miss at the Men’s College World Series.

With runners on the corners, John Spikerman laid down a good bunt in the sixth inning.

Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott elected to throw to first, allowing OU Jackson Nicklaus to score. Elliott’s toss was missed by Rebels first baseman Tim Elko and rolled into right field.

For a moment, OU fans were ecstatic, thinking they’d gained a 1-0 lead with one out and runners were on second and third. But Ole Miss challenged the play at first, claiming runner interference on Spikerman.

After video review, the umpires changed the call, resulting in a second out and returning runners back to first and third to erase Oklahoma’s run. It appeared Spikerman was slightly inside the base line, which interfered with Elliott’s throw.

Peyton Graham hit the next pitch for a pop out to end OU’s sixth-inning frame.

The chaotic situation drew a tweet from the official Ole Miss baseball account: “We love obscure rules.”

Rule 7-11-P describes that a baserunner is out when inside the foul line and interferes with a throw. Rule 2-51 reads if a batter-runner has not touched first base at the time of interference, all runners should return to the last occupied base.

Johnson explained his thoughts on the play.

“I think the biggest thing that I want to explain to that deal is the umpires … if we take out the human element of the umpires, this game is not ever going to be any good,” he said. “If we continue to do those things and put a computer or whatever they want to do, it’s going to continue to be good.

“The rule says that you have to do it within 30 seconds and not be able to look at the video board. That’s what the rule says. Maybe there’s some discrepancies of it. But that’s what I also love about the game is the human element. I have tons of respect for the umpires. Going back to the regional tournament, never understood why they couldn’t be out there with the national anthem when everybody else is because it’s very important to our country. I explained that to them, too.”

“That’s the interpretation of the rule, they have a runner’s lane there, and if we mess with the fabric of the game by getting computer umpires, I think I’ll just go fishing.”

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco credited the scoreboard operator for helping with the review.

“Just by chance, because I don’t look at the Jumbotron a lot, I just looked up, not because of that, and I went, my gosh, he’s out of the running lane,” Bianco said. “So that’s why I ran on the field. It’s so loud, usually you can yell to the umpire, but you can’t hear anything out there.

“I ran out there because I didn’t want a pitch to be thrown or you’re done. Yeah … credit goes to the scoreboard guy.

Strong effort

Oklahoma starter Cade Horton put his team in position to win Sunday’s game.

The redshirt freshman threw a career-high 107 pitches and registered 13 strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched.

The Norman High School graduate said having the ball in the contest “is a dream come true for me. I just wanted to represent the university as best I could.”

Horton said the friendships developed during the 2022 season will remain with him.

“This team is second-to-none. I’ll remember these guys for the rest of my life,” Horton said. “It’s a close-knit group in there. There are a lot of young guys like Tanner (Tredaway), Trent (Brown), Jaret (Godman), (Braden) Carmichael, Ben (Abram), all those guys that have been around for a while.

“It sucks seeing this as one of their last games in the uniform.”

All-tournament team

Oklahoma placed three players on the MCWS all-tournament team.

Shortstop Peyton Graham, outfielder Tanner Tredaway and Horton were among the 11-man roster.

Ole Miss pitcher Dylan DeLucia, who didn’t face the Sooners, was the event’s most outstanding player.

