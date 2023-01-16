McIntyre, Johnson and McCarty: A look at the “athletes” in OU’s 2023 class and how the Sooners plan to use them

Sometime this past June, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof and tight ends coach Joe John Finley sat at a dinner table with Kade McIntyre and fought (figuratively) over the three-star recruit from Nebraska.

A talented tight end Sooners coach Brent Venables felt could also make an impact for the Sooners at linebacker, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect didn’t have an official positional designation. Instead, McIntyre was listed by the major recruiting services as an “athlete”.

So, as McIntyre considered offers from OU, Kansas State, Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota, the pair of Sooners coaches mulled a critical question: what position would McIntyre play if he came to Norman?

“Joe John and I were joking at the table with him about this, that and the other,” Roof recalled last month. “Who’s gonna get him? Who’s not? ... if you get tough guys that are committed to doing it, that are bought into your culture, that are talented, you’re not gonna go wrong.”

McIntyre ultimately opted for OU, signed with the Sooners in December and is expected to begin his college career as a tight end when he arrives in the summer.

McIntyre is one of 24 high school prospects in OU’s 2023 class. From that group, 13 will begin classes in Norman Tuesday after moving onto campus over the weekend as mid-year enrollees; a collection of newcomers that includes quarterback Jackson Arnold, offensive tackle Cayden Green, defensive end Adepoju Adbawore and defensive backs Peyton Bowen and Makari Vickers.

But McIntyre is also one of three “athletes” in the Sooners’ incoming class, joined by Mustang’s Jacobe Johnson and McAlester’s Erik McCarty.

Where and how OU now integrates that trio after Venables’ first full recruiting cycle will provide a window into the second-year coach and his staff’s approach toward some of their most versatile recruits in the present and the future.

In the final weeks of the regular season, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby laid out the Sooners’ method toward identifying the right positions for players like McIntyre, Johnson and McCarty.

“We’re still looking at people first,” Lebby said on Nov. 24. “We want guys who are serious about being great people and great players from a culture standpoint. And then the guys who play both sides of the ball, we’re in the middle of recruiting a couple right now. You want to make sure that they’re the guys who want to come in here and find a way to help and find a way to make an impact.”

Sometimes, the path toward a positional designation is as simple as asking the question.

“I asked him which side of the ball he’d prefer,” Venables said of McIntyre in December.. “He chose tight end.”

Of the three athletes in OU’s latest class, McCarty is the lone mid-year enrollee, though the former McAlester star isn’t expected to see much of the field this spring.

McCarty’s senior season was cut short late last year due after he tore two ligaments and a meniscus in his left knee. As the Tulsa World reported in November, McCarty was expected to undergo surgery performed by an OU-associated doctor followed by rehab with OU-associated therapists.

When McCarty eventually does hit the field with the Sooners, it’ll be in the secondary.

A violent runner who finished 32 yards shy of McAlester’s all-time rushing record, OU sees McCarty’s future at defensive back. Last month, Venables mentioned his skillset amongst fellow incoming defensive backs Daeh McCullough, Jasiah Wagoner, Kendel Dolby and Vickers.

“These guys are long and fast and instinctive,” Venables said. “... just a tremendous group of athletes and intelligence, instincts, ball skills.”

Johnson is expected to join McCarty in the secondary, too. A natural wide receiver, he picked up defensive duties in his freshman season at Mustang. Michigan, among other schools recruiting Johnson, offered him a two-way role in college.

In a November interview with the Tulsa World, Johnson explained he was open to playing on either side of the ball in Norman, carrying another quality Lebby and the rest of the Sooners staff are looking for in the “athletes” they recruit.

“Everybody asks him what positon do you want to play?” said Mustang head coach Lee Blankenship. “He’ll play wherever they need him the most.”