NORMAN — Under the convoluted scoring system Oklahoma introduced for its 2023 spring game, the Sooners’ defense closed the first quarter Saturday afternoon leading the offense 51-19, on pace for more than 200 points.

Then the scoreboard froze on the defense. As OU’s offense crawled back with Dillon Gabriel and Jackson Arnold trading series under center, the Sooners dressed in white were suddenly no longer getting rewarded for their tackles for loss, pass breakups and forced turnovers.

“Who makes the call to not let it get so sticky? Me,” OU coach Brent Venables explained through a grin afterward. “Our hands are tied a little bit offensively. We can’t cut (opposing teams) in on what we’re doing. It’s a vanilla script and things of that nature. So it needed to be done.”

Sticky scoreboard and all, the Sooners’ Todd Bates-led defensive unit prevailed on the turf of Owen Field, topping Bill Bedenbaugh’s offense 84-82 in the final session of OU’s 2023 spring camp.

But the first-quarter barrage on the Sooner offense that prompted Venables’ scoreboard magic proved emblematic of a dominant defensive effort that unfolded on the day Kyler Murray saw his statue unveiled in Heisman Park.

Through standout defensive performances from the likes of OU defenders Dasan McCullough, Reggie Pearson and Kip Lewis, the Sooners delivered the bulk of their highlights on defense; positive signs for a unit that became synonymous last fall with the struggles of the program’s first losing season since 1998.

“Just played a little more precise,” Venables said. “Physical. Tough. Confident. Structurally pretty good.”

The first play offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby drew up for the Sooners’ scrimmage was a double pass from Gabriel to Drake Stoops to Gavin Freeman.

McCullough, the versatile transfer from Indiana, blew it up with a hand to knock down Stoops’ pass and celebrated with a finger wag, setting the tone for a comprehensive performance that went well beyond his tally of three tackles.

“When I went out there I knew I wanted to make the first play,” McCullough said. “It just so happened that it was the jet to my side and they tried to do that double pass. It just lined up perfectly. It was crazy really.”

Pearson, the experienced transfer defensive back from Texas Tech, made his presence known, too. His seven tackles (one for loss) ranked second among OU defenders and his standout moment came in a first-quarter pass breakup, preventing an Austin Stogner touchdown in the north end zone.

“He’s gained knowledge in the new system,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said of Pearson. “He’s learning a new language now … but he’s jumped right in. He’s worked his tail off. He’s approached it with the right attitude. Proud of him.”

Five-star freshman Peyton Bowen needed fewer than 15 minutes to make a mark in his debut in front of the home fans, intercepting Gabriel on a deep ball intended for Andrel Anthony. The coveted safety finished with three tackles and played through nerves he later admitted got to him early on.

“You’re stepping out there with a new sense in a new environment,” Bowen said. “I feel like I stepped out there and did as well as I could. I could have done way better in my opinion. But I stepped out there and did a good job.”

And perhaps most promising was the performance of sophomore linebacker Kip Lewis. His 11 tackles (two for loss) paced the Sooners Saturday and provided the strongest example yet of the steps OU has taken since the close of the 2022 season.

“We’ve made strides,” Roof said. “We’ve got more competitive depth.”

It was all on display in Norman Saturday afternoon.