McAlester’s Erik McCarty sticks with OU commitment

McALESTER — There really was never any doubt about where he was going. Erik McCarty was headed to Oklahoma no matter what.

Yes, OU has had a rough season and yes, other schools offered to keep him playing offense, but that wasn’t enough to sway the McAlester running back/safety from sticking with his commitment.

So there he was on Wednesday, sitting in the Bob Brumley Gymnasium at McAlester High School, with his crutches off to the side out of view, signing his National Letter of Intent in front of his family, friends, teammates and well-wishers — fulfilling a lifelong dream to be a Sooner.

“This is something I’ve dreamed of as a little kid, from growing up outside the football stadium out there running around throwing the football around, to think that I’m finally going to get the chance to be out there on the football field, it’s crazy. It’s a dream come true,” McCarty said. “It means a lot to me. I walk around with Oklahoma on my chest with pride, it’s something I’m very proud of.”

McCarty, who helped lead McAlester to the Class 5A state final two years in a row, suffered a torn ACL in the state quarterfinal back in November and had surgery, so he’s still rehabilitating the injury, but the healing process is moving along quickly.

“It’s great, it’s actually moving along more than great, it’s all healing up very well, very fast,” McCarty said. “Rehab’s been great, everything’s probably a little bit faster than I expected. It’s a lot better than what I was expecting.”

McCarty will actually be reporting to Norman for the spring semester, so he will arrive on campus on Jan. 14. As well as the rehab is going, he’s not sure when he’ll be cleared to play, but is looking forward to continuing the process at OU.

“I’ll get to rehab with OU and be in the best hands that I could possibly be in,” McCarty said.

“He’s making sure he takes the right steps,” added McAlester coach Forrest Mazey regarding the rehab. “He’s going to push it but not to the realm of hurting himself again. He’s going to do everything he can to be ready as quick as possible, that’s just the type of competitor he is.”

The injury ended his season early but McCarty still gained 929 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing, while also hauling in 12 receptions for 266 yards and four more TDs on offense. He also totaled 86 tackles, with one interception, one fumble recovery and four blocked punts on defense at safety, where OU has said it will play him. McCarty acknowledges that he will miss having the ball in his hands, but he’ll be happy to line up wherever the Sooners will play him.

“In high school, offense was my favorite, but I like being in the box, I like fitting, I like hitting people, it’s football, I love it,” McCarty said. “No matter where I’m playing, no matter what position I’m at, I just love the game of football and I just want to do what I can to play.”

Mazey indicated that several schools made a late pitch to McCarty by offering to let him play on offense, but that wasn’t enough to sway him away from OU. And besides, Mazey believes that the Oklahoma coaching staff will figure out ways to get the ball in his hands at some point.

“Some of those guys made a late pitch to him, ‘You can play anything you want, if you want to reconsider,’ but he’s an OU guy, his dad having signed there a long time ago,” Mazey said. “But playing defense, he’s just got a natural instinct to find the football, leverages the ball really well, tackles well, very aggressive. But if he’s needed on special teams, in the kick return game, or if he had to move positions to play some offense, I don’t think he’d miss a beat. He’s one of the most complete football players in the state of Oklahoma.”

And as for OU going through a difficult season that has the seen the Sooners at 6-6, barely qualifying for a postseason bowl game, McCarty never wavered in his support for his team. He wants to be part of the solution to restore Oklahoma to its prior levels of greatness.

“It’s a rebuilding process right now, you’re going to have a bad season every now and then,” McCarty said. “My goal and what I’m looking at it as, is to go up there and be help change it, make it back what it was. It never crossed my mind, I never second-guessed it at all.”

Mazey also pointed out that the current OU coaching staff, from first-year head coach Brent Venables to safeties coach Brandon Hall and even tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, have been just as committed to McCarty all season, when the previous regime under Lincoln Riley wasn’t sure.

“I was kind of thinking that OU, the staff before was going to offer him, because they kept going back and forth, and wavering, I don’t know if he would have fit with that staff as well as he does with this staff,” Mazey said. “They’ve been phenomenal in his recruitment — Coach Hall, Coach Venables, Coach Finley, all those guys have been phenomenal in his recruitment, they wanted him from Day 1. I think it was like a week or two into their tenure that they offered him, so I think the fit is going to be great. He fits the mold of what they want, a good hard-nosed football player that loves the game and competes hard. I think it’s a great fit for him and OU.”

The way they continued to recruit him, even after the knee injury, made an impact.

“They called after the injury, reassured him everything was going to be fine, and everything was really top-notch,” Mazey said.

As McCarty continues the rehab process, he also has a deeper appreciation for the sport he loves so much, seeing how quickly injuries can derail one’s goals.