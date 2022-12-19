Matchup with Florida gives Sooners chance to bolster their postseason resume Tuesday

As of Monday afternoon, eight Big 12 men’s basketball programs sat inside the top 60 of the NCAA NET rankings. That means Oklahoma — which ranks eighth among those eight teams at No. 58 — will have plenty of chances to pick up resume-building wins when conference play begins on Dec. 31.

But the Sooners’ meeting with Florida on Tuesday will provide OU with one of its final opportunities for an out of conference victory that could hold some sway come Selection Sunday in March.

The Sooners (8-3) face the Gators at 8:30 p.m. as part of the inaugural Jumpman Invitational Tuesday night inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

The late night tip will follow an earlier game between the women’s basketball programs from Michigan and North Carolina. OU’s women’s basketball team meets Florida at 8:30 p.m. CT Wednesday in the same event.

The Sooners’ last meeting with Florida (7-4) gave OU coach Porter Moser one of the signature wins of his early tenure a year ago. The 74-67 Sooners victory over the 14th-ranked Gators last December in Norman marked one of the five top-15 wins Moser picked up in his debut season in 2021. All-time, the series between the schools sits level at 2-2 entering Tuesday.

And while this Florida team is different from last year’s iteration, already with four losses in December under first-year coach Todd Golden, the matchup at the Jumpman Invitational provides OU with another one of the high-level games with a high-major opponent that Moser has harped on early in in 2022-23.

“The message to our guys is these high-level games are going to be possession by possession,” Moser said on Dec. 5. “It comes down to a lot of little things. Where can we get better?

The high-level games, you start to get into conference and the little things matter — the little things matter.”

Tuesday night also offers OU a chance to bolster its postseason resume.

Per the latest NET rankings, the Sooners are 0-2 against Quad 1 opponents (Sam Houston and Arkansas) and 4-1 against Quad 2 opponents (wins over UNC-Wilmington, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Ole Miss, a Dec. 3 loss at Villanova), holding their own in a pair of important measurements through 11 games. And still ahead on the schedule are a load of Quad 1 opponents in conference play as well as a Jan. 28 meeting with No. 9 Alabama in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

But Florida, with losses to Florida Atlantic, Xavier, West Virginia and No. 5 UCONN thus far, present OU a valuable chance for a meaningful win. As of Monday, the Gators rank No. 51 in the NET rankings, in Quad 2 and squarely on the edge of Quad 1, likely to rise with the strength of schedule they’ll face in SEC play.

If the Sooners want to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance under Moser in 2022-23, a win over Florida Monday could go a long way in helping them get there.