Mason Young might be new to the Tulsa World staff, but when it comes to OU, he's been around a while. Young, a graduate of OU, talks about his time covering the Sooners in college, including the time his college paper, the OU Daily, caused an uproar when it announced OU's starting quarterback after watching practice from their journalism building. Mason and Eric Bailey also discuss this year's team.