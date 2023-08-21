Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tailgating on Lindsey Street isn’t the only thing making a comeback in Norman, Oklahoma: I’m also returning to OU’s campus as a new Sooners beat writer for the Tulsa World.

I was a college intern for the World in summer 2021 when OU decided to leave the Big 12 for the SEC and was tasked with keeping readers updated on the move down to the minute it became official.

Now, on the eve of Oklahoma’s final year in the Big 12 and its SEC entry, I’ve returned to the World to tell the stories of the athletes, coaches, administrators and support staff who will lead the charge into the next era of OU athletics.

A 22-year-old Oklahoma City native, I developed an interest in sports journalism from countless hours of ESPN viewership and fantasy football research. I got my first crack at it as a high school senior at Christian Heritage Academy, where I ran live scoring updates for football on social media and wrote previews and recaps for our one-page student paper.

In May, I graduated from OU’s journalism school after four years with OU Daily, the university’s independent student news organization. There, I learned the skills necessary for covering a blueblood like Oklahoma, and practiced them alongside the professional journalists I aspired to join in rank.

OU Daily also helped me land internships with the Detroit Free Press and the Kansas City Star, and I was twice named a top five college sports writer nationally in the Associated Press Sports Editors’ annual student contest.

My first major assignment at OU Daily was covering K.J. Kindler’s powerhouse women’s gym team during superstar Maggie Nichols’ final season in Norman.

The next fall, I joined the football beat and was front-row to Oklahoma’s sixth-straight Big 12 championship in 2020, Lincoln Riley’s wild exit and Brent Venables’ return in 2021, Venables’ first season as head coach in 2022 and everything in between.

Perhaps you recall a certain story from October 2021 about the Sooners’ midseason quarterback switch from Spencer Rattler to Caleb Williams that set the college football world ablaze. I’m proud to have been part of reporting that piece from a third-floor window of Gaylord Hall that overlooked Oklahoma’s practice fields.

My previous stint on the OU beat included longform profiles on Rattler, Williams and current OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel, among other key Sooners.

I authored OU-centric stories about athletes’ fight against racism on campus, conference realignment’s effects on rivalries and the evolution of coaching salaries from Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer to Bob Stoops and BV.

Last fall, I explained the deeper meaning and purpose behind upgrades to lights and sounds at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and the anthracite Unity jerseys the Sooners debuted.

In my final semester of college, I focused on the university’s collaboration with city stakeholders to prepare for the SEC on and off the field.

Moving forward, Tulsa World subscribers should expect stories of that same caliber and uniqueness from me.

In fact, you, the reader, are what made this return to the Oklahoma beat so alluring.

Sooner Nation puts as much effort into consuming OU content as it does supporting the university’s teams. I’m immensely appreciative of your patronage and I hope to serve you well. I covet your ideas and feedback and look forward to engaging with you on social media and on game days.

I must say, OU’s final year in the Big 12 really intrigues me.

What else does OU athletics need to be ready for the SEC? Is Venables’ roster makeover the real deal? Can the football program enter the SEC with momentum?

After two subpar seasons, what does Porter Moser do in year three with Oklahoma men’s basketball? Can Jennie Baranczyk keep building on OU women’s basketball’s recent success?

Is an NCAA title three-peat on tap for Kindler’s gym dynasty? What about a four-peat for Patty Gasso and Sooner softball?

I’m looking forward to chronicling all these teams’ journeys alongside the World’s Eric Bailey. I’m especially excited to cover OU basketball, softball and baseball, which I never got to write about as a student journalist.

We’re less than two weeks away from football, so hopefully you’ve picked out your tailgating spot. While you wait for kickoff, subscribe to the Tulsa World for all your OU insights.