NORMAN — Marvin Mims loved the intimate setting at OU’s Pro Day.

A month early, at the NFL combine, everything was meticulously structured. There wasn’t much time for candid talk and individual guidance.

“Out here you have your drills and stuff,” Mims said after Thursday’s workout on OU’s campus. “But as far as positioning work goes, it’s just basically what they want to see from you. So you do different things.

“They give their own input on it. The combine’s kind of black and white. Here it’s more personalized. So I like that a lot. And it’s really just being able to talk to the staff out here. It’s real nice.”

Mims has a pair of meetings scheduled with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants set for next week. Both feature former OU star wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb (Dallas) and Sterling Shepard (New York).

“I have a visit with the Cowboys set up Monday, so back home in Frisco, Texas. That will be nice, it is right down the street,” Mims said. “Then I have one set up with the Giants on the 12th and 13th. From then on, I’m probably going to add some more zoom interviews with teams or teams might decide to have me out for different stuff. Right now, that’s pretty much it.”

Thursday’s Pro Day was attended by representatives from all 32 NFL teams. Most wanted to see Mims run routes.

“it’s important. We just run a different type of offense at OU. We don’t run the standardized NFL offense. We’re kind of spread out,” Mims said. “I ran different routes, so just to show my versatility inside, outside, did it both today. Been doing it for the last three years I’ve been here. I’ve known it. Coaches have known it. Players have known it. So just to be able to come out here and show scouts, it’s been pretty good.”

It’s not only route running that’s been questioned, Mims’ speed is being watched close.

Mims ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine, which tied for the fourth-fasted among prospects. He didn’t run in Norman, sticking to his NFL combine score.

“Ever since the combine, things have blown up for me. A lot of teams just wanted to see how fast I can run, which I did that greatly, especially just the way all the receivers ran,” Mims said. “Me coming out with, I think, the (fourth-best) 40 at the combine was a huge thing for me.”

Value is important when teams draft players. Mims’ ability to return punts at OU could play a big benefit.

Mims doesn’t feel like there’s anything to prove after getting on the field in his first game. He smiled when recalling the memory.

“It’s a funny story because we had Coach (Shane) Beamer at the time, special teams coach, and Charleston Rambo was the other guy,” Mims said. “Coach DeMarco Murray told me I was starting. This was before we played Missouri State our freshman year, and I was scared out of my mind to go out there. I was nervous. Everything. I wouldn’t say anything. I was just so tensed up.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, Rambo’s gonna go out there and get the first one.’ I got the second one. Punt return’s a huge isolated thing. I’m out there just shaking, catch it and return it for maybe 20 or 30 yards. After that, I’m feeling good.”

Thursday marked perhaps the final time he will be with his teammates before starting his NFL career.

“They are really your brothers, OU DNA and that’s a real thing … It’s a great feeling,” Mims said.

OU Sports Extra podcast: Defense motivated by last season's 6-7 record; pro day recap "If they're not motivated by 6-7, then we messed up," DEs coach Miguel Chavis said. Eric and Eli talk about defensive depth (and motivation) as spring football practice continues.