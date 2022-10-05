Marvin Mims on OU-Texas: 'If you’re not fired up to play this game, you don’t love football'

NORMAN — Marvin Mims has made explosive plays in two memorable Oklahoma-Texas football games.

Last season, his pylon-tapping 52-yard touchdown catch in the end zone was a critical piece of the Sooners’ 55-48 comeback victory over the Longhorns. In 2020, during an OU-Texas classic, he had a touchdown reception in a 53-45 four-overtime triumph.

Oklahoma has captured four straight wins over their heated rival, but odds are against it for Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest inside the Cotton Bowl.

Mims understands the need for a complete game to be played after two straight Big 12 losses.

“It’s a huge game,” Mims said. “If we needed to get hyped up, if we needed motivation, this is the one. I believe the same thing happened in 2020, my freshman year, the COVID year, we lost to K-State and we lost to Iowa State.

“We had Texas the next game and it started a big jumpstart for us. I’m looking forward to it, and I think the team is too.”

The Sooners (3-2 overall, 0-2 in Big 12) will enter the 118th meeting between the schools with a first-time starter at quarterback. It’s not known who will take snaps for OU — Dillon Gabriel, Davis Beville, General Booty or Nick Evers. Gabriel suffered a concussion in last week’s loss at TCU and his status isn’t clear.

Is it tough not knowing Gabriel’s status for Saturday?

“As a receiver, not really,” Mims said. “I mean, I got a separate job other than the quarterbacks, maybe with Coach (Jeff) Lebby game planning, stuff like that. But for me, regardless of who’s back there, I gotta do what I gotta do: my job to the best of my ability.”

When Beville entered in the second quarter during last Saturday’s game, it took time for him to get settled. He guided only one touchdown drive on his own, a 14-play march that ended in the fourth quarter.

Mims said the backup quarterback had a message for the team this week.

“He told the team, the mistakes he made in the game, stuff like that, he told us, ‘If I’m out there, I’m gonna go out there and make sure I’m not the reason we lose,’” Mims said. “He’s handled it amazingly. He’s ready for the spotlight if it gets put on him. We have trust in him. We don’t care who’s back there at the end of the day. I mean, we’re all gonna do our job. We’ve got belief in whoever’s back there because coach has belief in him.”

Mims said he will talk to Beville and all the quarterbacks about what to expect once you enter the Cotton Bowl. What will he say?

“It’s probably the wildest game you’ll ever play in. It’s half orange, half crimson. You know, it’s a great game, probably one of the hardest games you’ll ever have to play in from a physical standpoint. You’re gonna leave tired, dead, sweating, feeling like you can’t walk. But I mean, at the end of the day, it’s gonna be the most fun you’ve had all year,” Mims said.

Momentum will matter, he said. When you’re up, you can feel the volume on the field. But when you’re down, it feels like the entire stadium is roaring against you despite there being a 50-50 split in attendance.

This is a game that everyone lives for, Mims said.

“If you’re scared, if you don’t want to go out there, don’t go out there,” Mims said. “This game maybe means more to me, being a kid from Texas. This is a game that you sign up for. You have it circled every year. You go to OU, you go to Texas, you know you are going to play OU-Texas. You know what it means, being in the state fair, all that stuff.

“At the end of the day, if you’re not fired up to play this game, you don’t love football. You don’t want to play football.”