Mario Williams announces he's transferring to USC, will following former OU coach Lincoln Riley

Wide receiver Mario Williams has decided to follow former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to USC.

Williams, a five-star wide receiver, announced he was entering the transfer portal shortly after the Sooners’ win over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

Williams made the announcement via social media on Saturday afternoon.

All eyes continue to be on quarterback Caleb Williams, who visited the Pac-12 school last weekend. He also entered the transfer portal after the bowl victory but hasn’t announced a final decision about his future.

Mario Williams finished with 35 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns during his freshman campaign. His longest reception was a 26-yard gain against Texas Tech.

There have been 10 Oklahoma players who have entered the transfer portal. Caleb Williams, Latrell McCutchin, Marcellus Crutchfield and Jake Mann haven’t announced destinations.

Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma), Jadon Haselwood (Arkansas), Austin Stogner (South Carolina), Jamal Morris (Houston), Pat Fields (Stanford) and Mario Williams (USC) have new homes.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.