March Madness path still visible for Sooners, but treacherous trek continues with Texas matchup

Tanner Groves understands the path to the NCAA Tournament can be different at his new school.
When Groves was at Eastern Washington, the postseason relied on winning the conference tournament to get a March Madness bid. Now at Oklahoma, he understands an at-large bid can be earned for racking up victories in the Big 12, home of some of the nation’s toughest competition.
"I'd be lying if I said I think we have to win the conference tournament to make it into the NCAA Tournament. I think obviously this is one of the best leagues in the entire country, so there are a lot of good teams and only one team can win the conference tournament,” Groves said Monday. “Now I'm not saying we can't go out there and play some good basketball and win. But I am saying that because of the talent we have in this league, multiple teams in this league are going to make the tournament.
“I think that we're still in that picture, and we're going to win some big ones down the stretch here. I definitely find us seeing our names pop up on Selection Sunday."
Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) remains a bubble team by bracketologists heading into Tuesday’s 6 p.m. game against visiting Texas. The No. 20 Longhorns defeated the Sooners 66-52 earlier this season.
The Sooners are coming off a week that included a win over No. 9 Texas Tech and a narrow road loss at No. 8 Kansas.
Can that help build momentum entering an important week that also includes Saturday’s contest at Iowa State?
“We talked about it. There’s no question, these last two games we played the eighth team in the country and the ninth team. We won one and we were right there in the other. What we’re building on is our confidence that, ‘Hey, we’re getting better. We’re playing the right way.’ We need to build on this. So we’re definitely trying to build on it,” OU coach Porter Moser said.
“That’s the message, and we know we’ve got our work cut out for us with Texas. We know it was a really, really tough game in Austin and we’ve got to be better. But our guys are confident that we are getting better.”
Groves pointed to the Oklahoma State loss as perhaps being a turning point for the program.
“I know we lost and had some turnovers. But just from the previous games like against TCU, that was just a really bad loss and a bad game that we played as a team,” Groves said. “But Oklahoma State, I thought we had guys that — our guys are playing hard. Obviously we lost that one, but we turned it around and had a huge win against Texas Tech and took Kansas to the wire at Kansas.
“I definitely think that this could be a turning point in our season. I can notice the difference from our guys in practice and just in terms of the game preparation. I think that we're a lot more locked in, and I think that we're ready to finish this thing out strong."
The OU coach also gave an injury update on a pair of guards.
Bijan Cortes, who has missed the past two games due to concussion protocol, practiced on Monday.
“So it will be a game-time decision, after he does today, if he still feels well. But he’s got a shot,” Moser said.
Marvin Johnson’s ankle injury will keep him on the sidelines, but it isn’t expected to be a season-ending ailment.
“I don’t think it will be the rest of the season. Yesterday was four weeks to Selection Sunday. He’s not within a week yet. He won’t be ready for Iowa State (on Saturday), either,” Moser said.