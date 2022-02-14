March Madness path still visible for Sooners, but treacherous trek continues with Texas matchup

Tanner Groves understands the path to the NCAA Tournament can be different at his new school.

When Groves was at Eastern Washington, the postseason relied on winning the conference tournament to get a March Madness bid. Now at Oklahoma, he understands an at-large bid can be earned for racking up victories in the Big 12, home of some of the nation’s toughest competition.

"I'd be lying if I said I think we have to win the conference tournament to make it into the NCAA Tournament. I think obviously this is one of the best leagues in the entire country, so there are a lot of good teams and only one team can win the conference tournament,” Groves said Monday. “Now I'm not saying we can't go out there and play some good basketball and win. But I am saying that because of the talent we have in this league, multiple teams in this league are going to make the tournament.

“I think that we're still in that picture, and we're going to win some big ones down the stretch here. I definitely find us seeing our names pop up on Selection Sunday."

Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) remains a bubble team by bracketologists heading into Tuesday’s 6 p.m. game against visiting Texas. The No. 20 Longhorns defeated the Sooners 66-52 earlier this season.