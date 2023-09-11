Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ron Vickers has found Sooner Nation to be quite helpful when he’s looking for places to eat in Oklahoma.

When the father of OU freshman cornerback Makari Vickers needed restaurant recommendations last week, he asked OU fans on X (formerly Twitter) and they came through.

Barbecue at Ray’s, Asian food at Tatsumaki, pasta at Hideaway and pizza at Empire Slice House were among the local cuisines he and his family sampled based on OU fans’ advice.

“They've been very good to us,” Ron told the Tulsa World. “They always send in recommendations, and so we like to just look it up and then go check it out.”

Ron, his wife Patricia and sons Izayah, Laron and Keith flew in from Quincy, Florida to support Makari at OU’s season opener against Arkansas State. Then they stayed at an Airbnb in Moore for a week so they could attend the SMU contest before flying back to Florida.

Free days between football games gave them plenty of time to further explore the food scenes in Oklahoma City, Norman and Tulsa.

“The first time we came we found out that Oklahoma has a lot of good food,” Ron said. “And we are food connoisseurs, so to speak. We love watching the Food Network and Beat Bobby Flay and those types of things. So just wanting to get out and try to find some ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,’ some local areas and some things. Just trying to acclimate ourselves to the community.”

On a previous visit, the Vickers were directed to a soul food restaurant inside Penn Square Mall that they thoroughly enjoyed. From Neighborhood Jam to Louie’s Grill and Bar on Campus Corner, they got their fix on this trip, too.

Ron had high remarks for the Uncle Buck meatball pizza at Empire Slice House. His favorite meal, though, came at lunchtime last Wednesday when the family drove to Tulsa and ate at Sisserou’s Caribbean Restaurant. He’s a big fan of Carribean food given his Florida roots.

Everyone tried something different at Sisserou’s. Izayah ate the rasta pasta, Laron picked the roti wrap and Keith got the Cuban sandwich. Patricia ordered the vegetable curry and Ron savored the fish tacos.

“Really liked the Mahi Mahi,” Ron said. “I was trying to stay within my diet because I've lost a few pounds, so I was just trying to stay within my diet, but I really, really enjoyed that.”

During their day in Tulsa, the Vickers visited the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center to learn about Tulsa’s historic Black district. They also strolled around the 100-acre Gathering Place.

“To see a park that’s as big as it is, and it's free? Come on, man, you can't beat that,” Ron said. "There are a lot of things to do. We got onto the zip line there and fed some of the koi fish and those types of things. Had a nice viewing platform that we went and looked out over. It was really nice.”

Amid the rhythms of school and football season, Makari wasn’t able to participate in these exploits, but he didn’t express disappointment.

“He has bigger fish to fry, right?” Ron said. “Being a part of this OU program, which we love so much, he has bigger fish to fry.”

From interacting with fans on social media to visiting local establishments, the Vickers have easily acclimated to the area. For as long as Makari’s at OU, his parents and siblings want Oklahoma to be their home, too.

Memories made, they flew back to Florida on Sunday, but they’ll be back, looking for more unique eats.

First stop on the next trip back? Just a guess, but could be Louie’s.

“We got the wings,” Ron said. “Man, those honey barbecue wings are something.”