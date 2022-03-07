Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson lead Oklahoma in all-Big 12 honors.

Oklahoma was well-represented in the All-Big 12 women’s basketball awards announced on Monday.

The Sooners’ dynamic duo of Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson were unanimous All-Big 12 selections, Kelbie Washington was named to the all-freshman team while Skylar Vann captured the sixth player award.

Oklahoma State’s Lauren Fields was named a second-team All-Big 12 selection.

OU is the only Big 12 school with two unanimous first-team selections.

Williams also was a unanimous selection last season. She’s averaging a team-high 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Robertson broke the OU and Big 12 3-point record this season. She’s made a nation’s-best 110 treys this season.

Vann was the only player in the country to average 12.0 points and 5.5 rebounds with one start or less while still playing every game.

Williams led the Sooners with 104 assists, which is tied with Dionnah Jackson for the fourth-most in school history.

Baylor’s NaLyssa Sith was named the league’s player of the year. Kansas’ Brandon Schiender was voted the coach of the year. Iowa State’s Lexi Donarski (defensive player), Baylor’s Jordan Lewis (newcomer) and Texas’ Rori Harmon (freshman) also garnered conference accolades.

