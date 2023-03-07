Williams' status unknown

Oklahoma enters the Big 12 Tournament not knowing the availability of All-Big 12 first-team selection Madi Williams.

The senior guard suffered an undisclosed injury during Sunday’s win at Oklahoma State. She left in the first quarter and didn’t return to the contest.

“We still don’t necessarily know,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said during a Tuesday Zoom call. “We’ve been given a few different timelines … the next 48 hours is really crucial for us.

“I can tell you that I know she’s doing everything she can and she really wants to play. We also are keeping her future in mind for everything.”

Second-seeded Oklahoma, which shared the league’s regular-season title with Texas, will face either No. 7 Kansas or No. 10 TCU in Friday’s quarterfinal contest in Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium. Game time is 5 p.m. Friday.

Williams is averaging a team-high 15.7 points per game. The guard is averaging 5.8 rebounders per contest and also leads the team in steals (44).

Back on the court

When OU takes the court on Friday, it will have only played three games during a 17-day stretch, the longest span with so little action since early December.

Instead of dwelling on lack of games, the OU coach focused on using practice time to get better for the most important part of the season.

“We know what we’ve got to do and we know what we’ve got to be good at,” Baranczyk said. “We’ve got to value that basketball. We’ve got to play clean defense. We’ve got to be able to contest some shots. I think there are areas that we’re getting better at our movements, both offensively and defensively. And we just got to be able to finish that play.

“So do you get that in game experience or practice? I think a lot of our practices have been really intense, so that part’s really good. It’s not too different but there’s nothing like a game.

“I just know this week we’re going to practice really hard and we’ll be ready to go on Friday.”

Vann does it again

Skylar Vann was named the Big 12’s sixth player of the year this week. It’s the first time in league history that a player has earned the award.

“I feel like the biggest challenge is to repeat it and just understanding that it’s not just exactly going after the award, but just understanding and managing the expectation of being able to come in and be that spark,” Baranczyk said.

“Most people probably feel like ‘why isn’t she starting?’ She doesn’t have that and she just wants to be so good for her team. She makes such a difference for us when she does all those little things and she knows that she loves it. That’s the role she embraces, that effort and those little plays and have they make such a big difference for us.”

Vann, a junior, is averaging 11.1 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds for the Sooners while coming off the bench in all 29 games. She had 16 games of double-figure scoring, which is the most of any Big 12 player this season.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World