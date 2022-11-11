Madi Williams scores 25 points as OU women dump SMU, 97-74, in matinee contest

NORMAN — Madi Williams had 25 points, five rebounds and four assists and No. 15 Oklahoma made 14 3-pointers in a 97-74 victory over SMU on Friday.

Williams was 10-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-3 from distance, to reach 20-plus points for the 31st time in her career. Williams was one of six Sooners with at least two made 3-pointers.

Aubrey Joens scored 13 points, Skylar Vann had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Nevaeh Tot had 12 points and seven assists for Oklahoma (2-0), which shot 52.3% overall. Joens made three 3-pointers and went over 100 for her career.

Oklahoma took a double-digit lead with 8:51 left in the second quarter and it didn't drop below eight points the rest of the way. The Sooners used a 17-7 run to start the fourth quarter to pull away.

Chantae Embry scored 20 points and Jasmine Smith added 19 points for SMU (1-1). Savannah Wilkinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sooners play at BYU on Tuesday, followed by Utah on Wednesday.

No. 15 OKLAHOMA 97, SMU 74

SMU (1-1): Embry 5-8 9-10 20, Wilkinson 5-14 2-2 12, Bradley 2-9 1-2 7, Jones 0-4 3-3 3, Smith 6-16 4-4 19, Brow 1-5 0-0 2, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Pitts 1-1 2-2 4, Peterson 1-2 3-5 5, Rufus 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 22-63 24-28 74

OKLAHOMA (2-0): Liz Scott 2-6 2-3 6, Llanusa 1-5 2-2 4, Robertson 3-5 1-2 9, Tot 4-7 2-2 12, Williams 10-14 2-3 25, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Culliton 2-5 0-0 4, Joens 3-4 4-4 13, Reyna Scott 3-5 0-0 8, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Vann 4-7 2-2 12, Totals 34-65 15-18 97

SMU;15;22;22;15;—;74

Oklahoma;22;27;23;25;—;97

3-Point goals: SMU 6-24 (Embry 1-2, Bradley 2-7, Jones 0-2, Smith 3-10, Brow 0-3), Oklahoma 14-23 (Llanusa 0-3, Robertson 2-3, Tot 2-3, Williams 3-3, Johnson 0-2, Joens 3-4, R.Scott 2-2, Vann 2-3). Assists: SMU 12 (Smith 5), Oklahoma 23 (Tot 7). Fouled out: Oklahoma L. Scott. Rebounds: SMU 43 (Wilkinson 11), Oklahoma 30 (Vann 7). Total fouls: SMU 13, Oklahoma 23. Technical fouls: None. 5,127.