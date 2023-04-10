Madi Williams became the first University of Oklahoma player taken in the WNBA Draft in a decade.

On Monday night, the former Sooners star was selected in the second round by the Seattle Storm. She was the 18th pick overall.

The 6-0 forward completed a prolific career. She is the program’s second all-time leader scorer and departs ranking in the top five in points, rebounds, assists and steals. She is the first men’s or women’s player in school history to have 2,000 points, 900 rebounds and 350 assists in a career.

Before this year’s postseason, Williams spoke about her desire to play pro basketball either in the WNBA or overseas, where lucrative contracts could be available.

“Wherever, with whoever, it doesn’t even matter,” Williams said. “Being able to play basketball is a blessing and can be an opportunity to be able to do a whole bunch of other things.”

The Sooners have had plenty of success over the past two seasons, which was a vast change from three straight losing seasons to open her five-year career.

Those wins drew more eyes to Norman as well as Williams.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” she said. “I mean, it’s tough to get looks whenever you lose, if I’m being real. I wouldn’t be in a position that I am, the university wouldn’t be in that position and the program wouldn’t be where we are without the work of everybody.”

Super seniors Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa were not drafted.

Oklahoma hasn’t had a WNBA draft selection since the 2013 draft. Former OU star Whitney Hand was a third-round selection by the San Antonio Stars.

The last time the Sooners had multiple draft picks was the 2010 season when Amanda Thompson (second round, 19th overall pick, Tulsa Shock), Abi Olajuwon (third, 28, Chicago Sky) and Nyeshia Stevenson (third, 36, Phoenix Mercury) were taken.

The Sooners had 14 WNBA draft picks entering this year’s class. There had been six first-round draft picks, with the last being Danielle Robinson in 2011 (sixth overall, San Antonio Silver Stars).

