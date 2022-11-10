'Mad. Hungry. And receptive': Sooners preparing to respond against UAPB Friday following an opening night defeat to Sam Houston

NORMAN — To Porter Moser, Oklahoma’s upset defeat to Sam Houston in Monday night’s season-opener was a study in how not to close out a basketball game.

“You need good possessions and you need stops. We had the opposite,” Moser said Thursday afternoon. “We didn't have good possessions and we didn't get stops … that's what we've got to take away.

“That loss can't go in vain. You can't get it back, but you can go forward going 'This is why it happened.'”

Moser’s Sooners (0-1) led by as many as 14 points after halftime inside Lloyd Center before faltering under a barrage of turnovers, ill-guided shots and Bearkats 3-pointers in the final minutes of a 52-51 opening night loss, which ended on Lamar Wilkerson’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining.

How has Moser seen his players respond the past few days?

“The mood? There were a lot of different emotions in there,” he said. “They were upset. They were hungry to get it going again. I like that this team didn’t want to take the day off; but we had to on Tuesday. I like that they didn’t want to. They were back in there. They were hungry. Mad. Hungry. And receptive.”

Four days removed from Monday’s debacle, OU hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-1) Friday night.

Led by second-year coach Solomon Bozeman, the Golden Lions opened their 2022-23 season Monday night with a narrow 73-72 loss at TCU before returning home for an 87-55 romp over Champion Christian. Fifth-year guard Shaun Doss Jr. leads UAPB through two games averaging 21.5 points.

“I watched their TCU game and I was just super impressed,” Moser said. “They were up 20. Elite shooting team. They made 13 (3-pointers) that game and shot 45% against what I think is an extremely good defense in TCU. They're long. I don't think they start anybody under 6-4.

"They do a really nice job spacing the floor. They really space you out. They've got a really good point guard who goes downhill and I see a team that doesn't have fear. I was just really impressed watching them versus TCU.”

OU’s second game of the season tips off at 7 p.m. Friday at Lloyd Noble Center and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Storylines

Lessons to be learned: Across 19 seasons as a head coach, Moser's teams had dropped four opening night games prior to Monday. Two at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock in 2001 and 2002. One at Illinois State in 2006. Another during his decade at Loyola-Chicago in 2011.

On Thursday, he was asked about the particular type of wake-up call that might come with a season-opening defeat. The Sooners’ second-year coach doesn’t think his team needed one.

“I think wake-up calls are for teams that don’t play hard. Teams that aren’t together. Teams that don’t respect the opponent,” Moser said. “We respected everything about the opponent. We prepared that way. We didn't get it done. Starts with me. And then we have then we start widening. Everybody has to take some accountability.

“That's what that loss can't go in vain for. And it's not going to. I know the way we're going to respond. It's a long basketball season.”

Shooting woes: Later in the press conference Thursday, Moser agreed with the suggestion that he would have liked the Sooners to shoot better than 37.2% from the field and 26.3% from 3-point range with starters Jalen Hill and C.J. Noland combining to go 0-for-12 from the field in the opener.

“That’s a fair statement,” he said.

Did he at least like the quality of the shots?

“No I didn’t. Especially in the last seven minutes — even earlier,” Moser said. “The first play of the game, if you look back at the tape, we drove into the paint and shot a running floater with three bodies. If you push pause, there’s three guys on the perimeter. We talk about paint-touch (3-pointers), that’s what I mean. You drive into the paint, you’re gonna draw, then you’ve gotta kick.

"So I didn’t (like the shot selection). I was very displeased.”

Lineup changes?: The Sooners’ opening night starting five was composed of guards Grant Sherfield and C.J. Noland and forwards Jalen Hill, Tanner and Jacob Groves. Afterward, Moser said he might need to consider a more “downhill lineup".

What’s that mean?

"(Sam Houston) had 21 more shots. Why? 21 turnovers,” Moser explained. “All of a sudden, we were sped up. We were trying to do it all ourselves. That's not the way we're gonna play. And that's the way we haven't played. So we need some guys to go downhill and kick it. Do what we do offensively. Start the domino. I've said that term a lot.

"But I think guys that are capable of that. I think Grant, (Milos Uzan) and Bijan (Cortes) are very good passers. CJ has got to be a guy that makes good decisions when it gets to the paint.”

Moser did not offer any lineup details or changes ahead of Friday's game.