Mackenzie Donihoo severs ties with Oklahoma

Mackenzie Donihoo officially announced her plans on Tuesday to part ways with the Oklahoma softball program.

The junior outfielder used social media to announce she is leaving her team.

“What a journey,” Donihoo wrote. “Many of you heard, and many of you have reached out about the fact that I am no longer a part of OU softball. So much has been said and I would love to be able to fully share my story to set the record straight. Someday I will. But that time is not now.”

Donihoo thanked teammates, coaches and fans “who have believed in me throughout my career.”

The Mustang High School graduate last played in an April 10 contest at Texas Tech. She remained on the roster, but wasn’t with the team.

OU coach Patty Gasso said this about Donihoo last week: "You will not see her again this season. That's pretty much all I'll say about it."

Donihoo hit .250 while seeing action in 31 games (18 starts) for the Sooners this season.

She was one of the heroes in last year’s Women’s College World Series championship run. She led the team with a .476 batting average.

Donihoo also added a WCWS-best 10 RBIs with three home runs and a highlight-reel catch against the wall in a win over Florida State in the championship series.

