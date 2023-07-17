NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The yearslong debate over the Southeastern Conference’s permanent scheduling model once the league expands to 16 teams with Oklahoma and Texas in 2024 isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

After delivering his opening remarks on Day 1 of SEC Media Days at Nashville's Grand Hyatt Hotel, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey reiterated his expectation that a long-term scheduling resolution may not arrive until next year’s spring meetings. Whether the conference opts for an eight or nine-game model, the state of the SEC’s conference slate beyond the 2024 season may not be settled for another 10 months.

If the future is murky, opinions across the league are more clear. What if LSU’s second-year coach Brian Kelly had his say?

“If they’d let us play 12 SEC games, I’d play 12,” Kelly said during his podium session Monday. “I really would. I know that sounds crazy. But to me it’s about playing those games every single week and getting the opportunity to see the kind of teams we have in the SEC.

“I know that’s going to make the front page story. ‘Kelly wants 12’,” the 61-year-old coach continued. “It’s tongue-in-cheek. But the point is I love the fact that we can showcase our teams. Any way we can do that I think is amazing.”

The level of competition on offer across the SEC was one of the elements that attracted Kelly to the Tigers in 2021 following a 12-year stretch at Notre Dame that saw the Fighting Irish win nearly 70% of their games under his leadership.

And no matter which model the SEC lands on for 2025 and beyond, the league is only about to get deeper and stronger when the Sooners and Longhorns arrive on July 1, 2024.

Kelly, for one, is ready for the degree of difficulty to ratchet up once again.

“The SEC is about the incredible depth of teams within this conference that are committed to playing championship football and to add two other great programs in Oklahoma and Texas only makes it even better,” he said. “Is it difficult? Yeah. But that’s the SEC. If you want easy, go find another league. To me, this is why I came to the SEC is to have this kind of competition week in, week out.”

Kelley’s LSU will get its first taste of the newcomers with a visit from OU in 2024. How often the Tigers see the Sooners and Longhorns after that remains to be seen.

As Sankey laid out Monday, discussions around SEC schedule reform have been ongoing since 2018. Those conversations took a natural shift in the summer of 2021 when OU and Texas were added to the conference by a unanimous vote of the league’s 14 current members.

“When we began discussing a 16-team football schedule in August of ‘21, the first set of conversations were taking the words ‘fair’ and the word ‘balance’ and defining them,” Sankey said.

Earlier this year, league administrators agreed to maintain an eight-game format for the 2024 season, OU and Texas’ first in the league. But that solution is a temporary one and there remain two prevailing models as for where the SEC will go for a permanent answer.

Under a nine-game schedule, the SEC would be expected to operate with a rotational “3-6” model, assigning each program three permanent, annual rivals while shuffling through six more conference opponents each fall. In OU’s case, those permanent rivals would include Texas and two other league foes.

The other option? An eight-game conference slate resembling the SEC’s model with one lone permanent rival to be played each season. In that scenario, the Red River Rivalry would certainly be preserved with Texas remaining the Sooners’ annual opponent.

One element that is certain for the future? The SEC intends to scrap conference divisions regardless of the model the league ultimately settles on, a move that will leave the Big Ten as the last remaining Power 5 conference with a two-division format.

Past that, much still remains undecided about the league’s scheduling future as the Sooners and Longhorns sit less than 365 days away from their SEC arrival.

“The eight or nine-game schedule debate, the number of games played within the conference will start to be part of our discussion as we move forward and look to 2025,” Sankey said.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.