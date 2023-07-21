The moment Dakota Harris saw a St. Louis area code across his phone, he knew what it meant.

His wife, Alexis stood an arm’s reach away. Within a matter of minutes, she saw a joyous smile spread across his face. It was such a contagious joy that she smiled in return.

“St. Louis,” Dakota said, containing an overflow of happiness and euphoria.

The two shared a hug as they reflected on Dakota’s hectic path to professional baseball. It hasn’t been an easy track to the big leagues, but through the highs and lows, Alexis has stood by his side.

“She’s definitely a sweetheart,” Dakota said with a laugh. “She’s been through thick and thin with me.”

Now, Dakota embarks on his professional baseball career with the Palm Beach Cardinals — a low-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals — having already hit a home run in his professional debut Friday.

Still, he can’t help but reminisce over the countless memories made with Alexis along the way.

“I’m not gonna say I wouldn’t be where I am without her, but she’s definitely been my rock throughout this journey,” Dakota said. “Along with baseball, she’s without a doubt the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Lovestruck

Alexis is often asked by her friends how her relationship with Dakota began.

It all began during a “Girls’ night out,” as she often refers to it.

She vividly remembers one of her friend’s pointing him out from afar. Dakota was clustered in a group with his three brothers.

Alexis knew of his older brothers — they were a few of the “Cool guys” at Florida’s Land O’ Lakes High School. As for Dakota, it was the first time she “knew he even existed.”

The two briefly made eye contact, as Dakota smiled in her direction. She said she wishes she’d approached him, but in the moment, she had no interest in doing so.

“Oh, do you know who that is? That’s Dakota Harris,” her friends said as they pointed him out to her.

“No, I don’t know who that is,” Alexis responded. “And frankly I really don’t even care.”

Their paths crossed again as students in AP Human Geography during Alexis’ freshman year. This time, she was captured by his wittiness and clever jokes — in addition to his academic prowess.

It started with small talk. But gradually, it grew into something stronger.

In the hallways, he’d pass by with a group of his friends. Moments later, he’d sprint back toward Alexis, asking for her study guide for an upcoming exam or quiz.

“I knew she’d be the one to talk to,” Dakota said with a laugh. “It became habitual for me, eventually.”

By the time baseball season came about, their rapport was strong enough to draw Alexis to every home game.

Her father had a brief stint in the minor leagues while her sister spent time as a softball player at Pasco-Hernando State College in New Port Richey, Florida. So, she knew some of what was needed of her to watch her then-boyfriend play baseball.

Postgame, both home and opposing fans would flock toward Dakota, complimenting him on a pristine performance.

“He’s just so humble of a player and I love that about him,” Alexis said. “I remember, I was shocked with how humble he was after (games). Like, when you’re that good, or as good as he is, you can get away with being a little cocky. But no, not Dakota. He’s not like that.”

Dakota began his college baseball career at Polk State College in Winter Haven, Florida. But that didn’t prevent Alexis from making the 90-minute drive to watch him play. Not to mention, she was able to take her required classes online as a result of her school’s COVID-19 policies, which were still intact her senior year of high school.

Alexis said watching him excel as a batter was fun; however, witnessing the consistent difficult defensive plays he made was even more satisfying because she believes that’s where he shined.

Just over a month following his sophomore season, they tied the knot. And the days after their wedding couldn’t have been more on-brand, according to Alexis.

“We drove straight up from Florida to Cape Cod so (Dakota) could play in the Cape Cod Summer League,” she said. “We literally went from being married one day, staying in a hotel afterward, to waking up early in the morning to Massachusetts to meet his host family for the summer.”

The journey

Dakota produced a standout sophomore season at Polk State College. He batted .347, hit five home runs and 36 RBI, along with a superb .973 fielding percentage. His performance earned him Rawling’s NJCAA Gold Glove Award.

But the growth from his freshman year — featuring a .289 batting average and two home runs — was equally as impressive to scouts and college coaches.

He had initially committed to Tennessee prior to his sophomore year. However, a falling out with the coaching staff, along with other factors resulted in a commitment to Georgia. However, the Volunteer coaching staff hadn’t permitted him of his required SEC release.

“I didn’t even know that was a thing frankly,” Dakota said. “It really caught me by surprise.”

As a result, Dakota wasn’t allowed to play college baseball with an SEC program, a lifelong dream of his.

“I grew up watching Florida and Arkansas knock the crap out of everyone they played,” Dakota said. “I very much wanted to play baseball (in the SEC). It’s all just so different there.”

Eventually, he began communication with the Oklahoma coaching staff. A conversation with coach Skip Johnson resulted in an in-home visit with Johnson and assistant coach Reggie Willits.

Immediately, Dakota felt a connection. He said his lightbulb moment was when Willits told Dakota his personal story of getting married to his wife, Amber in the infancy stages of his professional career.

“They said they’d make sure Alexis was alright, and I was sold.”

Weeks later, Dakota committed to OU, and began preparing for the ensuing stage of his baseball career.

Prior to his move-in day in Norman, Dakota reflected on the countless days and nights that were spent fielding ground balls and catching pop flies from his father David, who briefly spent time in the minors within the Angels farm system. As the days of the summer prior to the start of his junior year winded down, he embraced it all.

“That time was special to me,” Dakota said. “As silly as it may sound, those reps in the middle of a road helped me become well-accustomed to the game at an early age.

“I mean, you just can’t get that time back. So, I’m really glad I got it in many years ago.”

Alexis attended every one of the Sooners’ 2023 regular season games, other than their series’ at West Virginia (Morgantown) and Gonzaga (Spokane, Washington).

“I traveled to each one that was of driving distance,” she said with a laugh.

But with watching her husband from the stands comes occasional negatives.

She saw the highs, the defensive prowess and the prolific offensive numbers (.328 batting average, seven home runs and 48 RBI). She also saw the sparse yet occurring lows.

She watched games without him even making an appearance — 14 due to injury. She saw his emotional state deteriorate and his eagerness to even walk on the infield dirt lessen.

“It was hard on him, and I could see it,” Alexis said. “And I hurt for him.”

And the moment he returned from injury, his defensive impact was felt.

“(Dakota’s) glove is hard to replace,” said OU coach Skip Johnson after OU’s series finale against then-No. 21 Texas Tech, a 12-2 run-rule win for the Sooners. “When you have someone like him with his skillset defending our middle infield, that’s very valuable.”

One week later, the Sooners swept bitter rival Texas in Austin. Of course, Alexis was in the classic, green stadium seats at UFCU Disch-Faulk Stadium to witness it.

In spite of the change in scenery, Alexis said she plans to prolong her days of watching her husband play ball. Afterall, the inaugural stop of his professional baseball career is in familiar territory: Florida.

“Watching (Dakota) play has been a vital piece in my life for so long, I won’t know what I’d do without (baseball),” Alexis said. “I didn’t even play a diamond sport, and I know the value of time in them. You truly don’t know how long you’re going to have.

“Dakota and I are so excited for this next adventure. I just know he’s gonna do great things.”

