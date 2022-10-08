Longhorns stomp OU 49-0 at the Cotton Bowl in largest-ever win over Sooners

DALLAS — Oklahoma's latest trip to the Cotton Bowl turned into a Red River nightmare Saturday afternoon.

Missing quarterback Dillon Gabriel, OU fell flat in its 118th all-time meeting with Texas and suffered its third consecutive Big 12 defeat in a 49-0 loss to the Longhorns in Week 6.

Gabriel (concussion protocol) warmed up pregame but did not dress for his Red River Showdown debut. In his place, junior Davis Beville and a collection of wildcat quarterbacks tallied a season-low 195 yards of total offense in the Sooners’ first shutout loss since 1998 while Texas’ Quinn Ewers comfortably carved OU for 289 yards and four touchdowns.

Ewers’ three first-half touchdowns carried the Longhorns to a 28-0 halftime lead before Texas added 21 more points after halftime.

Saturday’s defeat marks OU’s first loss to the Longhorns since 2018 and improves Texas’ lead in the all-time series to 63-50-5. The 49-point margin of defeat is OU’s largest in a loss to the Longhorns all-time.

The Sooners’ host Kansas in Week 7 back home in Norman for the first time since Sept. 24. Kick off is set for 11 a.m.

Player of the game: Texas QB Quinn Ewers

OU’s last two losses entering Saturday had produced each of the last two the Big 12 Offensive Players of the Week in Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez and TCU’s Max Duggan.

Against a flailing Sooners at the Cotton Bowl, Ewers may have played himself into No. 3.

While OU dealt with its own quarterback issues, Ewers settled right back into his first action under center for the Longhorns since suffering a shoulder sprain on Sept. 10. The freshman quarterback threw first-half touchdown balls to Xavier Worth, Keilan Robinson and Ja'Tavion Sanders and completed a shade under 70% of his passes on the day, looking much like the quarterback who proved a threat against Alabama before his injury in Week 2.

Ewers’ only blemish on the day came when he was intercepted by Sooners defensive back C.J. Coldon, providing the traveling crowd in crimson and cream with a rare moment to cheer for Saturday. Ewers made up for the error 10 game minutes later with an 18-yard strike to Ja’Tavion Sanders for his fourth touchdown.

The OU secondary entered this edition of the Red River Showdown allowing more passing yards than all but one other defense in the Big 12. Ewers took full advantage Saturday afternoon.

Play of the game

Eric Gray’s had an impressive career as an Oklahoma running back.

As a passer, well, the verdict wasn’t good on Saturday.

The Sooners had found success running out of the Wildcat package in the first half and had a chance to cut the Texas right before intermission.

OU had rushed five consecutive times for 50 yards before trying a passing play. With Gray positioned as the Wildcat quarterback, he took a few steps before trying to throw a pop pass.

The ball floated over the line of scrimmage before softly settling into the hands of Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron.

It’s unlikely that the Sooners were going to win the game given the scoring margin. But the turnover – grabbed so easily by Texas – summed up what kind of day it was for OU.

Stat of the game

Oklahoma fans, take a deep breath before reading the next quarterback.

OU has now lost three consecutive games for the first time since the 1998 season, which was John Blake’s final season as head coach.

Oklahoma also began that Big 12 campaign with an 0-3 season and would end the year with a 5-6 record.

The difference between 2022 and 1998: The program is in a rebuilding period while Blake would be fired after winning 12 games over a three-year span.

The Sooners’ margin of defeat is the most in its 118-game history against the Longhorns. In 2005 (45-12) and 1941 (40-7), Texas claimed 33-point wins. ​

The 49 points is the most Texas has scored against Oklahoma.

Injury report

Seven days after exiting against TCU following a hit to the head, Gabriel missed his first game in an OU uniform. The fourth-year passer did warmup in uniform with the Sooners’ quarterback but wore shorts and his jersey on the sidelines at kick off.

Safety Billy Bowman also did not dress in Week 6. The sophomore has not featured for OU since suffering an injury on a kick return at TCU.

Also out for the Sooners against Texas: wide receivers J.J. Hester and Nic Anderson, linebacker Shane Whitter and defensive backs Damond Harmon and Kanai Walker. Harmon did travel with the team after he stretchered off in the fourth quarter in Week 5.

Running back Marcus Major and defensive linemen Marcus Stripling and R Mason Thomas each returned Saturday.